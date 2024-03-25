"It's not a fun life for everyone to live with that much hate" - Daton Fix on being booed by opposition fans during NCAA Wrestling Championships final

Daton Fix expressed his disappointment in his post-NCAA championship interview that he had faced severe vocal criticism from opposing fans during the Final of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in 2024.

Daton Fix, the Oklahoma State wrestler, lost the national championships to Cornell's Vito Arujau who won 5-3. This was his fourth runner-up finish at the NCAA Wrestling Championships. However, he did make some history during the tournament as he became the first five-time All-American from Oklahoma State University.

During the match, Fix was often booed by the opposition fans and he spoke about that as well, saying that it wasn't fun for anyone to live with a lot of hate.

"It's not a fun life for everyone to live with that much hate though. I'm a person just like everybody else.and some people need to realize that athletes, we put a lot on the line everytime we step out there. Takes a lot to step out there," Fix said.

"I'm not gonna say anything, it didn't affect my performance at all. Like I said yesterday, I was just going to accept it," he added.

Arujau, the back-to-back champion, had decisively beaten Dayton Fix in last year's semifinals and proved his superior skills by defeating Fix once again this year in the NCAA wrestling final. Fix finished as an NCAA finalist for the fourth time in his career and became the runner-up in the 133-pound bracket.

Daton Fix told the media after the match that he was disappointed after "leaving it all out there".

"I’m disappointed. Obviously it’s not what I wanted but that was the outcome. I can say I left it all out there. I wrestled hard. I just didn’t go enough to win. Same old story," the 26-year-old said.

John Smith Praises Daton Fix after NCAA final defeat

Daton Fix )in red) at the 2014 Youth Olympics

Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith praised Fix despite his defeat. After the end of the championship OSU coach John Smith hailed Daton Fix, pointing out his achieveiments in collegiate wrestling and the World Championships.

“Not only was he highly competitive in college, but he's a World Championship silver medalist at the senior level. He's done a lot of things that will motivate others. He's meant a lot to us," Smith said as quoted by The Oklahoman.

Daton Fix also expressed his pride in representing OSU.

"It's been a dream come true to put on the orange singlet. I'm just very thankful for everything that they've done for me and I hope I've made them proud."

Daton Fix secured the silver medal in the 2021 World Championship and was a four-time runner-up in the NCAA wrestling championship. Over the past seven years, he has been one of the standout athletes at Oklahoma State University.