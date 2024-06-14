"It’s giving Flo Jo reincarnated & I’m loving every minute"- Fans react to Sha'Carri Richardson declaring to run 100m and 200m at U.S. Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson recently declared that she would compete in the 100m and the 200m at the upcoming U.S. Olympic trials. The 2023 World Champion will be headlining the event in quest of making her Olympic debut at the Paris Olympics.

Sha'Carri Richardson had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after an incredible run at the Tokyo Olympic trials. However, she could not participate in the Olympics as USADA suspended her for testing positive for THC, a banned substance found in Cannabis.

The American athlete began the 2024 season with the Paris Olympics in foresight. After a slow start in the outdoor season, she got back up in form at the Prefontaine Classic winning the 100m by clocking 10.83s. Richardson established dominance by showcasing her athletic prowess and confidence. With the U.S. Olympic Trials in less than two weeks, she declared that she would be competing in the 100m and the 200m at the trials.

Fans were ecstatic to know that Richardson would participate in both events as she competed only in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics trials in 2021. Fans drew similarities between the legendary American athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner, who won the gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics in the 100m and 200m, and Sha'Carri Richardson.

"It’s giving Flo Jo reincarnated & I’m loving every minute," wrote a fan.

"With all the athletes dropping out it’s nice to see she declared," another fan chimed in.

"As long as she is confident and healthy that 100m is hers. Going to be extremely tough for her in that 200m," tweeted a fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I hope she wins gold her popularity is gonna shoot through the roof," wrote a fan.

"The biggest redemption arc in sports. Love her," another fan tweeted.

" I don't see anything less than gold for the 100 this year with how she looking," a fan tweeted.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on her 100m win at the Prefontaine Classic and mindset for the Paris Olympics

Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up on her dominant 100m win of the Olympic season in a post-race interview.

“Honestly, I feel great about my race. I feel like I’m continuing to grow and develop into a mature young lady, a mature athlete. I was nervous but used it as my coach says to use that nervousness as motivation," she said.

Moreover, she spoke about the mindset that she would be following ahead of the Olympic trials in June.

" Grinding, focusing, growing and getting ready for trials."

The upcoming Olympic trials will feature some great performances with athletes like Gabby Thomas, Tara-Davis Woodhall, Athing Mu, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competing for the Paris Olympics berth.