"It’s hard to accept" - Zoe Miller pens an emotional message as she announces her retirement from elite gymnastics

American gymnast Zoe Miller recently announced her retirement from elite gymnastics ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Miller has had a remarkable elite career. At the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, the 18-year-old secured two gold medals, including team and uneven bars, after posting an impressive score of 14.666 points.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut, the gymnast rose to fame after joining the United States national team in 2021. Miller decided to depart from the elite competitive realm citing a shoulder injury that kept her away from competing in the 2024 Winter Cup in Kentucky.

She took to social media to share the decision with her fans while expressing her gratitude.

"First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and love that many of you have shown me throughout the years," wrote Miller. "Your encouragement has been a guiding light. I’ve been trying to find the right words to share some tough news about my health and what the rest of the year is looking like for me. In February, just before Winter Cup, I injured my shoulder. Despite therapy and rest, it hasn’t healed as quickly as I’d hoped."

"I’m determined to embrace the start of a new journey" - Zoe Miller expresses delight in starting her college gymnastics career

Even though Zoe Miller bid farewell to the world of elite gymnastics, fans are poised to be thrilled by her performances at the collegiate level.

Along with her retirement, the 18-year-old announced the beginning of her new journey at college gymnastics. She showed her excitement ahead of the new beginning while reflecting on the memories of her performances and the friendships she forged during her elite gymnastics journey.

"As I am 100% prioritizing my full recovery to be ready for college, this now means my elite career ends here," Miller wrote. "It’s hard to accept, but focusing on college preparations has been exciting and motivating. The countless memories I’ve made during my time as an elite athlete will forever hold a special place in my heart. From the invaluable lessons in discipline to the closet bonds of friendship, and the unforgettable moments that have shaped me, I am eternally grateful. Though this year so far is not what I envisioned, I’m determined to embrace the start of a new journey.🤍"

Zoe Miller signed a National Letter of Intent with the LSU Tigers in November 2023. She will be seen competing for the Tigers from 2025 to 2028.