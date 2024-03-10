"It's just classic college track and field" - Noah Lyles gives his thoughts on NCAA Indoor Championships

Noah Lyles recently attended the 2024 NCAA D1 Indoor Track and Field Championships and expressed his thoughts on the annual college sporting event.

The 2024 NCAA D1 Indoor Track and Field Championships were set in motion on March 7, 2024, at The Track at New Balance, Boston, Massachusetts. After three days of intense action, Texas Tech Men's Track and Field created history by securing their first-ever NCAA Indoor Championship title after scoring 50.5 points.

The Arkansas Razorbacks women's track and field team defended their title after gathering 55 points.

Noah Lyles elevated the showdown with his presence. During an interview with NCAA Track and Field, he said:

"I think the 200 was definitely my favorite. I think it's just classic college track and field."

Further, Lyles also shared a motivating message for college athletes, highlighting the importance of having fun while striving for victory.

"To be honest just keep doing what you are doing," Noah Lyles said. "Have fun with it. When you put too much pressure on yourself that's when it really becomes hard. But as you remember your love for the sport that's when it gets you through the hardest times when you really don't think that you can do it or reach the greatest pinnacles of track and field."

Noah Lyles discusses importance of Indoor Championships

Noah Lyles also shed light on the importance of Indoor Championships.

After displaying his exceptional athletics skills in the Outdoor Championships last year, the American sprinter proved his proficiency at the recent World Indoor Athletics Championships held in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this month.

Lyles secured two silver medals in the 60m and the 4x400m relay race. During the same interview, he shared his perspective on Indoor Championships, stating their significance at the college level as it is a team title-winning event.

"It is definitely seen as the warm-up for the outdoors and you can say that definitely for the collegiate, it put some more emphasis because there's a team title to actually win," Lyles said.

"Unfortunately for professionals, it's not that team title but it's a great way to really get into the mindset of what you are gonna be doing outdoors as opposed to just sitting around practicing every day," he added.