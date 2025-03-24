"It's just crazy"- Meyer Shapiro gets real about steroid usage in wrestling

During the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, Meyer Shapiro shared his thoughts on shifting to a different weight class next season. He said he wants to wrestle at 165 pounds but might have to compete at a lower weight, like 149 pounds. Shapiro knows that changing weight classes isn't easy and can be hard on the body.

He also mentioned steroids in wrestling, saying that some athletes use them. Shapiro did not name anyone but explained that the sport is tough and full of surprises. He expressed that, it feels exciting but difficult, highlighting that competing at the highest level is never easy.

A user posted the video on X on Sunday, March 23. During a post-game interview, the interviewer asked the wrestler (0:03 onwards):

"Different weight class next year?"

Shapiro responded:

"As much as I want to wrestle 165, I could be a 149-pounder if I want to be. Some guys, they're taking steroids, and some they're not taking steroids. Wink wink. It's just crazy."

The wrestler further acknowledged the presence of his director while talking about the steroids.

"You know I'm grateful that I deserve athletic director, right there. (waving at him). How you doing? Yeah!" he added.

Meyer Shapiro is a freshman at Cornell University.

Meyer Shapiro reflects on health scare before 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Meyer Shapiro at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Meyer Shapiro went through a hard time before the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. On February 11, he was taken to the hospital after having three seizures. He was in a coma for a few days and had serious lung problems that nearly took his life.

Shapiro acknowledged that this season was difficult because he missed several matches while recovering from his health issues. However, he pushed through and proved his determination, showing his true strength as an athlete.

A video of the wrestler discussing his health issue was shared on X FloWrestling on Sunday. In the video, he said (0:01 onwards):

"February 11th, I was put in the hospital pretty bad. I don’t really remember. I woke up February 14th. I was in a coma for a couple days. Yeah, it’s just been a really tough year. So I had three seizures. I’ve never had a seizure in my life, all in one day. When I was in the first part of the hospital, I almost punctured my lungs. So I had a bunch of blood in my lungs. I almost died."

Despite his severe health problem during the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, Meyer Shapiro finished fifth and achieved All-American honors for the second consecutive year.

