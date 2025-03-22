NCAA Wrestling Championships Results: Carter Starocci inches closer to 5th NCAA Title

The 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Division I started on Thursday, March 20, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Top college wrestlers from the country are competing for individual and team titles. Penn State is leading with 90.5 points, followed by Nebraska (65.5) and Oklahoma State (63).

Ad

The NCAA Wrestling Championships had many exciting matches, with several top wrestlers making it to the finals. Penn State’s Carter Starocci won his 184-pound semifinal match against Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott with a 9-3 decision. At 285 pounds, Minnesota’s Gable Steveson, a two-time NCAA champion, stayed undefeated and moved to the finals after beating Lehigh’s Owen Trephan 13-5.

NCAA Wrestling Championships D1 Results

Following are the NCAA Wrestling Championships results by weight class.

Ad

Trending

285 Pounds

-No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) def. No. 4 Owen Trephan (Lehigh), 13-5

-No. 2 Wyatt Hendrickson (Oklahoma State) def. No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State), 8-2

197 Pounds

-No. 4 Josh Barr (Penn State) def. No. 1 Jacob Cardenas (Michigan), 5-3

-No. 2 Stephen Buchanan (Iowa) def. No. 3 AJ Ferrari (CSU Bakersfield), 3-0

184 Pounds

-No. 1 Carter Starocci (Penn State) def. No. 4 Dustin Plott (Oklahoma State), 9-3

-No. 2 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) def. No. 3 Max McEnelly (Minnesota), 4-1 (SV)

Ad

174 Pounds

-No. 1 Keegan O'Toole (Missouri) def. No. 13 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State), 7-6

-No. 3 Dean Hamiti (Oklahoma State) def. No. 2 Levi Haines (Penn State), 4-2

165 Pounds

-No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) def. No. 12 Chris Minto (Nebraska), 13-2 (MD)

-No. 3 Michael Caliendo (Iowa) def. No. 2 Peyton Hall (West Virginia), 14-10

157 Pounds

-No. 8 Joey Blaze (Purdue) def. No. 20 Trevor Chumbley (Northwestern), TBD

-No. 2 Meyer Shapiro (Cornell) def. No. 3 Antrell Taylor (Nebraska), TBD

149 Pounds

Ad

-No. 1 Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech) def. No. 13 Dylan D’Emilio (Ohio State), 6-2

-No. 2 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) def. No. 3 Shayne Van Ness (Penn State), 14-8

141 Pounds

-No. 1 Brock Hardy (Nebraska) def. No. 5 Cael Happel (Northern Iowa), 11-4

-No. 3 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) def. No. 2 Beau Bartlett (Penn State), 2-1 (TB)

133 Pounds

-No. 1 Lucas Byrd (Illinois) def. No. 4 Zeth Romney (Cal Poly), 2-0

-No. 2 Drake Ayala (Iowa) def. No. 14 Zan Fugitt (Wisconsin), 6-1

Ad

125 Pounds

-No. 4 Vincent Robinson (NC State) def. No. 8 Sheldon Seymour (Lehigh), 4-2

-No. 7 Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State) def. No. 3 Eddie Ventresca (Virginia Tech), 6-4 (TB)

Upcoming National Finals Matchups

-285 lbs: Gable Steveson (Minnesota) vs. Wyatt Hendrickson (Oklahoma State)

-197 lbs: Stephen Buchanan (Iowa) vs. Josh Barr (Penn State)

-184 lbs: Carter Starocci (Penn State) vs. Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa)

-174 lbs: Keegan O'Toole (Missouri) vs. Dean Hamiti (Oklahoma State)

-165 lbs: Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) vs. Michael Caliendo (Iowa)

Ad

-157 lbs: Joey Blaze (Purdue) vs. Meyer Shapiro (Cornell)

-149 lbs: Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech) vs. Ridge Lovett (Nebraska)

-141 lbs: Brock Hardy (Nebraska) vs. Jesse Mendez (Ohio State)

-133 lbs: Lucas Byrd (Illinois) vs. Drake Ayala (Iowa)

-125 lbs: Vincent Robinson (NC State) vs. Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State)

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025 Brackets

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships - Source: Getty

Following are the updated 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships finals brackets. Finals will take place in Session 6 on March 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Ad

-125lbs: (4) Vincent Robinson (NC State) vs. (7) Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State)

-133lbs: (1) Lucas Byrd (Illinois) vs. (2) Drake Ayala (Iowa)

-141lbs: (1) Brock Hardy (Nebraska) vs. (3) Jesse Mendez (Ohio State)

-149lbs: (1) Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech) vs. (2) Ridge Lovett (Nebraska)

-157lbs: (8) Joey Blaze (Purdue) vs. (3) Antrell Taylor (Nebraska)

-165lbs: (1) Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) vs. (3) Mike Caliendo (Iowa)

-174lbs: (1) Keegan O'Toole (Missouri) vs. (3) Dean Hamiti (Oklahoma State)

-184lbs: (1) Carter Starocci (Penn State) vs. (2) Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa)

Ad

-197lbs: (4) Josh Barr (Penn State) vs. (2) Stephen Buchanan (Iowa)

-285lbs: (1) Gable Steveson (Minnesota) vs. (2) Wyatt Hendrickson (Oklahoma State

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback