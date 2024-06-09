Italian athlete Marcell Jacobs recently spoke about his excitement for the release of Netflix's upcoming track and field-based docuseries Sprint. The 29-year-old explained how the series would play a crucial role for him and highlight the efforts that athletes put into races.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Jacobs is the first-ever Italian to win gold in the 100m race in the Olympics (at the 2020 Tokyo Games). He clocked 9.80s to beat competitors Fred Kerley and Andre De Grasse. It also made him the first European since 1992 to win the title. However, after that championship, Jacobs faced a dip in his performance as he couldn't keep up with his 10-sec mark.

Jacobs was recently asked to speak on Netflix's docuseries Sprint at a press conference at the European Athletics Championships. Releasing on July 2, it will feature the Olympic journey of Jacobs, Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and many more renowned athletes.

Marcell Jacobs believes the show would play a crucial role in displaying athletes' “life behind the track.” The 29-year-old said (via World Ahletics' X handle):

“Oh it's really fun because you know it's most important for me, for my life and for athletics. I think the people can't understand it a 100% that it's not just one race, but we have a life behind the track.”

He explained that athletes have a “lot of different things” to deal with in their lives.

“We have a lot of different things, different lives. So I think it's really important that people understand how much work we put in everyday for 365 days in one year. So I think it's a great opportunity for us, for track and field. And I can't wait to see the first episode," he added.

Marcell Jacobs on the changes he made to improve his performance in the 2024 season

Jacobs at 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Two

Like many other athletes, Marcell Jacobs is also in the running to shine at the Paris Olympics 2024. The athlete began the year by competing in Invitational events. He finished second behind Andre DeGrasse at the East Coast Relays in April.

Ahead of the Oslo Diamond League in May, he explained the changes he made in his training to excel in the “Olympic year”. Jacobs said (via Yahoo Sports):

“Now we are in the Olympic year, I changed my coach, I changed everything. I moved from Italy to the U.S. trying to find the best moment for me to get in the best shape. So, now I am really ready.”

Marcell Jacobs desires to win again this year. He added:

“I know technically, I need to make some adjustments. So, I need to compete a lot but yes, this year is really open. So, I have my opportunity to be in my best shape and win again."

He finished fourth at the Oslo Diamond League with a timing of 10.03s.