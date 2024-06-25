"It's not just about signing a contract"-18-year-old Christian Miller weighs on the decision to turn pro after terrific performance at Olympic trials

Christian Miller has explained why he is reluctant to turn professional despite enjoying a glamorous season so far. The 18-year-old has been the talk of the town since the season started, with his impeccable performance that saw him make an impact at the USATF Olympic trials.

Competing in the men’s 100m, Christian Miller clocked 10.22 to finish seventh in the heats and qualify for the semifinal, where he also shut down the stadium with his 9.94 to finish third. In the final, he crossed the finish line in 9.98 to finish fifth and is a prospect in the men’s 4x100m relay team.

In a post-race interview, Christian Miller admitted that he has thought about turning professional. However, to avoid making hasty decisions, the University of Georgia student revealed that he is waiting on God before making a final decision.

Christian Miller observed that going professional was not only to sign a contract but also other important things, including making track a full-time career. His main focus at the moment is to run faster times and fulfill his future goals, career-wise.

"I had thought about it and it’s kind of been going back and forth between college and professional career but I just know that God will lead me where He wants me to be so I just have to sit back and run," Miller said.

"Yeah, honestly just depends on the times run and how I think the future will continue because turning pro isn’t just that you sign a contract and then boom you’re set for the rest of your life.

"If you can take that pro contract and set the sport as your main job and see if you can live off of that instead of having to rely on going into college and going through all the processes."

Miller has been in great shape this season, posting sub-10 performances in four of the eight races he has competed in. He now shifts focus to the men’s 200m at the US Olympic trials with the hope of making the cut in his first individual event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Christian Miller elated with fifth-place finish at US Olympic trials

Youngster Christian Miller pleased the fans following his fifth-place finish in the men’s 100m final at the US Olympic trials happening at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Miller clocked 9.98 behind Christian Coleman who finished fourth in 9.93. The race was won by Noah Lyles, who clocked a personal best time of 9.83 with Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley finishing second and third with times of 9.87 and 9.88, respectively.

After finishing fifth, the Creekside High School graduate was elated with his performance. Even though he missed out on a podium finish, Miller has a chance to be selected in the 4x100m relay team to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be out here. I have an opportunity to run on the relay team against some of the world's best people. It's nothing but God bringing me to where he wants me to be,” Miller said.

As per the USA track and field guidelines, three of the five competitors for each relay team must be athletes who are entered in their corresponding individual events. One reserve athlete can also be named.

USATF noted that the other two selections will be made at the discretion of the USATF committee, which includes “medical or exceptional circumstances” for a waiver request to be granted.