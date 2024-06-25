WATCH: Noah Lyles shares 3-year comeback Journey from heartbreaking seventh-place finish to dominant 100m victory at the U.S. Olympic Trials 

Noah Lyles won the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials after clocking a personal best of 9.83s to qualify for the Paris Olympics. The American athlete shared a motivational video that showed a glimpse of his performance from the 100m at the Tokyo Olympic trials where he placed seventh and his current race where he dominated the pack to win the gold medal.

Noah Lyles intended to win three medals at the 2021 Olympic Trials, however, his season was slowed down by recurring injuries and the COVID-19 lockdown. He clocked 10.05s in the 100m finals and finished seventh, thereby missing out on a place in the team by a huge margin.

Since then, Lyles worked consistently to improve his performance and his race execution. The American went on to dominate several international competitions, winning three gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, achieving a feat that was previously achieved by the legendary athlete, Usain Bolt.

After winning the 100m finals at the U.S Olympic Track and Field Championships, he took to X to share a video of both his 100m final run at the Olympic trials. The video starts with his appearance in the finals of the Tokyo Olympic trials where he visibly struggles to keep up with the pace and trails behind finishing seventh.

The other half of the video showcases him coming onto the track beaming with great confidence as he dominates the line-up to qualify for the 100m at the Olympics.

"The difference 3 years makes," read the caption.

You can watch the video here:

Noah Lyles' goals for the Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles set clear ambitions for the upcoming Paris Olympics. After winning the silver medal at the World Indoor Championships earlier this year, the American athlete stated that he would be targeting to break the legendary athlete, Usain Bolt's record of winning three gold medals in a single Olympic campaign.

Moreover, he also stated that other than breaking, he wished to surpass Bolt's records by winning 4 medals.

“I was able to run three rounds in the 60 (meters) in one day, get one day break and come run the 4x400 relay after that. Two completely different races and very little time to prepare for them. I just feel like every time I step up to a new challenge, my body responds to it,” he said (as quoted by USA TODAY)

Noah Lyles will be participating in the 200m heats at the U.S. Olympic trials on June 27, 2024, in a quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics in his signature event.