Noah Lyles will be doing a 'fashion walk-in with Snoop Dogg' on Day 3 of U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials 2024

Noah Lyles has announced that he will be doing a fashion walk-in with Snoop Dogg on day 3 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024. The world champion was spotted chatting with the American rapper earlier on day 2, where he ran 9.92s to qualify for the 100m semifinals. He will also reveal the contents inside the briefcase he has been carrying around at the track meets this year.

Lyles is a favorite to take the 100m crown at the Olympic Trials. He is entering the event as the fastest American this season with his blistering 10.85s run from Racers Grand Prix. In the men's 100m round 1 on Saturday, the 26-year-old looked in cruise control, easing through the finish line at 9.92s.

Lyles has a personal best of 9.83s over the 100m, and by the end of day 3, he will very likely break that. But before that, he will be doing his usual fashion walk-in. But this time, he will be accompanied by award-winning rapper Snoop Dogg.

Trending

According to Citius Magazine, Noah Lyles messaged the publication on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be doing a fashion walk-in with Snoop Dogg. He also announced that he would reveal what's inside the mysterious briefcase he has been carrying around the track meets this outdoor season.

"I will be doing the fashion walk-in with Snoop Dogg today. I will also reveal what's in the briefcase during walk-in," Lyles said.

Expand Tweet

Lyles was earlier asked by the Citius Magazine about the things he has been carrying inside his briefcase after the 100m heats, and the world champion replied:

“The briefcase is to keep hype. If you’re generating excitement and hype, it’s like, ‘gosh, what’s in the freaking briefcase?’ You want to know what’s in the briefcase! Well, I pulled out this uniform. It’s all white.”

Noah Lyles raced with a Yu-Gi-Oh! card in the 100m heats

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2

Every Noah Lyles fan knows he is an ardent Anime fan. The world champion once again showcased his love for the Japanese manga series and pulled out a trading card from the series game before racing at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday.

Lyles pulled out the Yu-Gi-Oh! Blue-Eyes White Dragon card on the track while his name was being announced before the 100m heats. After showing it off, he pulled it back inside his uniform and kept it above the hips and below the armpits.

Expand Tweet

After his usual showboating, Noah Lyles picked up the pace in the 100m heats and clocked an easy 9.92s for the win. He is placed in heat 2 of the semifinals, where some of his top competitors include Kenny Bednarek, Kendal Williams, and Pjai Austin.