"When I get beat, y'all better be scared as sh*t"- Noah Lyles unfazed after finishing second at Racers Grand Prix

Noah Lyles recently expressed that he is unfazed by his second-place win at the Racers Grand Prix 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica. On June 1, the 100m world champion was defeated by Jamaican athlete Oblique Seville in the men’s 100m race. The 23-year-old improved his personal best timing and set the world lead, leaving Lyles behind.

Lyles, 26, rose to prominence in 2023 after he won the 100m race at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. He dethroned 2022 champion Fred Kerley by clocking a world lead of 9.83s. Since then, Lyles has set his sights straight on winning his first-ever Olympic gold medal. However, days before the big championship, the athlete faced defeat in the 100m race.

At the Racers Grand Prix, Lyles attained the second-place by clocking 9.85s, which was just two seconds off his world lead timing. His competitor and first-placed Oblique Seville clocked 9.82, improving his previous personal best of 9.86.

However, Lyles seemed unfazed by his second rank at the championship. During an interview with Jamaica Observer, the athlete expressed that he was perfectly fine with his timing.

“I say it every year, when I get beat, y’all better be scared as sh*t, because next time you see me, you gone be ____ worried!”

Noah Lyles also faced Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala who came third at the race with a timing of 10.02s.

Noah Lyles challenges Oblique Seville ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

The Racers Grand Prix 2024 event saw a dramatic turn of events during the men’s 100m race. While crossing the finish line, Oblique Seville looked at Noah Lyles as the 23-year-old was ahead of him. He was 0.01s faster than the American athlete’s personal best of 9.83s.

After the championships, Lyles launched a dig at Seville’s gesture. He took a screenshot of that moment and posted it on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Sharing the picture, the six-time world champion openly challenged Seville to face him at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024:

"Oh yah… I’ll remember this! See you in Paris @ObliqueSeville,"

Seville achieved the bronze medal in the 4x100m relay race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He also competed at the 100m race where he came fourth and achieved the same position at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

The young athlete will now attempt to make it to the Paris Olympics 2024 in July.