  • "It’s my man": Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett pens loving note while sharing unseen moments on his birthday

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 22, 2025 04:08 GMT
Usain Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett - Source: getty
Usain Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett - Source: getty

Usain Bolt's girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, recently shared a heartwarming wish for the Jamaican on his birthday, sharing their unseen, adorable moments together. The former sprinter turned 39 years old on Thursday, August 21.

Bolt and Bennett have been together for more than a decade now and have been each other's support system. The couple frequently shares updates about their life on social media. Most recently, Bennett shared a heartwarming wish for Bolt, sharing a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram.

She uploaded multiple unseen moments in this post, from him posing alone to them adorably singing songs together, dancing together, having dinner together, and having a cute vacation together. Bennett also penned a heartfelt note in the caption, expressing her love for Usain Bolt and wishing him a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my love ❤️Another year around the sun with my forever partner in fun and happiness! You are the light in every room and a constant joy to everyone who has had the pleasure of knowing you. The most stand up family man, protector and the ultimate provider. You shower us with unconditional love and we celebrate you this and every day. 1 of 1⚡️It’s my man, my man, my man, FOREVER 😜 Love you baby," wrote Bennett.
The couple has been dating since 2013; however, they did not make their relationship public for many years. They announced their relationship on social media in 2016, when Bennett shared a picture of them enjoying quality time together in Bora Bora after the Jamaican's stellar 2016 Rio Olympic campaign.

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett also have three children together: one daughter, Olympia Bolt, and two sons, Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

When Usain Bolt received an adorable wish from his girlfriend on his 38th birthday

Usain Bolt's girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, comes up with a heartwarming yet fun wish almost every year for the Jamaican. Similarly, she shared a touching wish for Bolt on his 38th birthday. Bennett shared multiple pictures and videos of Bolt, which carried sweet moments of them together, and some photos of the Jamaican posing in stunning outfits.

She also shared a lengthy note about her feelings for him. Calling him a super dad, she commended him for his discipline and the way he handles the kids. Stating that every moment with him is entertainment, she wrote in the caption:

“Happy birthday to my forever partner in everything. If anyone deserves the world… it’s you, a hundred times over. The way you put family and faith at the forefront of your life now is beyond admirable. You’re our superdad! Our kids get the best balance of a loving, fun, nurturing disciplinarian who makes sure we never want or need."
“Every moment with you is pure entertainment. The fact that we still laugh morning, noon and night says leagues about our bond. It’s a pure, forever love. I promise next year I’m back on my embarrassing posts 😂but for now take this serious love Love you so much my baby!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” she added.

Usain Bolt once opened up about his thoughts on shaping his kids' future, revealing that he would not force them to choose track and field.

Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
