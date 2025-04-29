Usain Bolt reveals answer to his kids' question about greatness

In a recent interview, Usain Bolt opened up about what he explained to the kids when they asked about greatness. The Jamaican athlete has three kids with his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett.

Ad

Bolt is one of the most formidable players in the track and field community, having won eight Olympic gold medals across his career. From the 2008 Olympics to the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Jamaican has consecutively won the 100m and 200m titles. Along with this, he also solidified his legacy by producing impressive performances at the World Championships, where he won 11 gold medals and two silver medals.

He retired from the sport in 2017 and is currently having the time of his life with his family. He usually shares updates with his wife and kids on social media, and recently, Bolt spoke about them in an interview with Puma. In a teaser for the upcoming first episode of the Go Wild Podcast, he jokingly revealed what he tells his kids when they ask about greatness.

Ad

Trending

"Yes. Look at my face. Your dad is greatness," said Usain Bolt.

Ad

Along with this, in the same interview, the Jamaican also opened up about experiencing stardom and his fans' support.

"I was walking out the tunnel, and then you heard people start chanting, 'Bolt, Bolt.' It was a shock to my system. I figured it out, and if I do good, they're going to love me. If I do bad, it's going to be an issue. I'm the one who set the bar where it is now."

Ad

Despite his cheeky answer to his kids, Usain Bolt once revealed in an interview with PEOPLE magazine that he would happily support his children in all their endeavors.

Usain Bolt made his feelings known about his kids' careers

Usain Bolt during the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt is a father to three kids, including a daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, and two sons, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt. In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE magazine, the Jamaican opened up about his plans for his kids' futures. He revealed that he is more than ready to support them if they choose to explore a career outside of sports.

Ad

"I'm sure they're going to be tall, I can tell. When they get their checkup, they're like, 'Wow. They're really growing. They're going to be tall.' So, I know that much, but for me, anything they want to do, I'm just going to support them. That's always a key thing: Just support your child in whatever they want to do. So if they don't want to run, if they don't want to do sports, I'm okay with it," said Usain Bolt.

The Olympic champion usually shares adorable updates with his family on social media. From sharing glimpses of their Christmas celebration to building Legos together to showcasing the quality time they spend together at home, he shares everything online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More