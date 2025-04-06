Usain Bolt expresses gratitude as he enjoys family time with his kids and girlfriend Kasi Bennett

Usain Bolt recently gave fans an inside look into his life. The Jamaican sprinter shared a snap of himself enjoying some family time with his three kids and girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, while showing his gratitude for his family.

Bolt and Bennett first began dating in 2013 but kept their relationship private for a long time. They went public with their romance in 2016, during the Rio Olympics. In 2020, the couple announced that they had welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Olympia Lightning Bolt. A year later, they welcomed twin sons Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.

The Jamaican shared a video of what his everyday life looks like with his family on Instagram. In the video, Bolt snuggled with his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, and three kids on the same bed as they enjoyed some screen time. He captioned the story,

“Warms my heart @kasi.b”

Usain Bolt share his thoughts on his kids’ future careers

Bolt at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt is widely considered to be the greatest 100 and 200m sprinter of all time. However, the 38-year-old once revealed that he will not be forcing his children to follow in his footsteps to keep the legacy alive.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, he explained that he would support his child a hundred percent even if they chose to explore a career outside of sports, saying,

"I'm sure they're going to be tall, I can tell. When they get their checkup, they're like, 'Wow. They're really growing. They're going to be tall.' So, I know that much, but for me, anything they want to do, I'm just going to support them. That's always a key thing: Just support your child in whatever they want to do. So if they don't want to run, if they don't want to do sports, I'm okay with it.”

He went on to add that if one of his three kids did choose to run, he would love to cheer on them on from the stands as the compete on the world’s biggest stages.

"It would be wonderful to sit in the stands and watch any one of them just to compete. That's a high level, and even to win, it would be a dream come true. But as I said, I won't pressure. I won't pressure, but it would be a great experience as a dad, as an Olympian, to watch your kid as an Olympian, running with the Olympians.”

If Usain Bolt’s kids do opt for sprinting careers, they will have big shoes to fill. Over the course of his career, Bolt won 11 World Championships and 8 Olympic golds. Additionally, nearly a decade after his retirement, the Jamaican is still the world records holder in both the 100m and 200m distances.

