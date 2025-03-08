"Perfect date night"- Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett makes her feelings known as she shares glimpse of cosy dinner in Miami

Usain Bolt's girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, gave a sneak peek into their romantic date night in her latest update. The couple has been together since 2013 and now has three children.

The couple is enjoying their quality time in Miami and has shared a glimpse of their vacation. Bennett showcased her date night with Bolt by sharing a video on her Instagram story, which showcased an aesthetically pleasing club called Queen Miami Beach. Expressing her emotions about the date night, she tagged the restaurant and wrote in the caption:

"Perfect date night @usianbolt."

Kasi Bennett’s Instagram story (@kasi.b)

Bolt was trapped in a scam by an investment firm in 2023, with his $12.7m missing. Multiple government agencies and clients also fell victim to the fraud, which the FBI is investigating.

During this ongoing situation, the athlete also shared a cryptic message on his X account, writing:

"In Jamaica when you speak your truth the syndicates & bits will come for you.."

Throughout the ordeal, he has had his girlfriend's support. Despite being together since 2013, the duo made their relationship public after Bolt's 2016 Olympics campaign. They welcomed their first child, Olympia, in May 2020 and then had two twin sons, Thunder and Leo, in 2021.

When Usain Bolt opened up about supporting his children in their career

Usain Bolt has had a ravishing career in track and field, providing monumental performances in the 100m and 200m races. He defended his Olympic crown for three consecutive editions, including the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics. He still holds the current world record for the 100m and the 200m.

After his stellar career, he wishes the same for his kids, as he once opened up about it in an interview with People.com in July 2021. He stated that he would never pressure his kids to choose the same path as him and would always support their choices in anything they wish to do.

"I'm just going to support them. That's always a key thing: Just support your child in whatever they want to do. So if they don't want to run, if they don't want to do sports, I'm okay with it," said Usain Bolt.

However, Bolt said he wishes to watch at least one of his kids become an Olympian, adding it would be a great experience for him.

"It would be wonderful to sit in the stands and watch any one of them just to compete," he said. "That's a high level, and even to win, it would be a dream come true. But as I said, I won't pressure. I won't pressure, but it would be a great experience as a dad, as an Olympian, to watch your kid as an Olympian, running with the Olympians."

Usain Bolt recently revealed his new obsession with Legos, and his girlfriend usually shares her thoughts about it on her social media.

