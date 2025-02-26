"Becoming a problem" - Usain Bolt shares update on his latest Lego obsession

Usain Bolt opened up about his new obsession with Legos, stating it was becoming a problem for him. The Jamaican is currently going through a rough time after becoming a victim of financial fraud.

Bolt is presently making rounds over the internet, as he has been talking about experiencing a financial fraud. He got into the situation after indulging with a Kingston-based company, Stocks and Securities Limited. The Jamaican found out that $12.8 million had been missing from his account, and along with him, several other investors were also a part of this.

However, amid this tough situation, the former athlete has found a new obsession to keep him distracted: Legos. On Tuesday, he shared an update on this hobby by taking to his Instagram and sharing a picture of two Lego sets.

He added a caption, stating they were starting to become a problem for him.

"I feel this is becoming a problem," Bolt wrote.

Bolt’s Instagram story

A few days ahead of this, his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, shared a video on her Instagram story, showcasing Bolt's obsession with Lego. The athlete was seen making a new one and was excited to see this one.

Bennett wrote in the caption:

"I actually can't wait to see this one @usainbolt."

Usain Bolt made his feelings known about his world record being broken

Jamaixan Olympic champion, Usain Bolt- Source: Getty

Usain Bolt recently appeared in an interview with 'Meet the Mitchells,' where he opened up about his thoughts on his world record being broken. The Jamaican athlete currently holds the 100m and 200m world records, which he set in Berlin in 2009. Ever since then, his timing has remained untouched.

Reflecting on this, he shared that his goal was never on creating records but winning the event. He emphasized that the records can be broken in the future but the dominance of him continuously winning the races can never be taken from him.

"You have to have the environment where competition is there. One time ever I thought breaking the world record and it was when I knew that I can break the World record it was actually when I was standing on 9.5s and I was like, you know what this can be broken," Usain Bolt said.

He added:

"We never really think about world records. It's not really our thing because I want you to understand World records can go at any time but my Olympic and World Championship title, can't take that from me because this year and that year you were the man. These are the titles, if you tried to grab as many titles as possible nobody can take that from you."

Usain Bolt has etched history several times, including his three consecutive wins at the Olympic Games. He has clinched eight gold medals in the summer games throughout his career.

