Usain Bolt shares a cryptic message about Jamaica amid investigations for massive $12.7 million fraud case

Usain Bolt shared a cryptic message amid the ongoing investigations for a massive $12.7 million fraud case. The athlete recently opened up about his longstanding 100m and 200m world records.

Bolt is one of the most exceptional athletes in the track and field community and constantly proved his legacy by delivering monumental performances in the 100m and 200m dashes. The 38-year-old was the Olympic champion in the three editions of the games he competed in - 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio Games. His Olympic medal count is currently eight gold medals.

The star athlete retired in 2017 and is now an entrepreneur and the co-owner of an Esports team. However, he was scammed by an investment firm in 2023, with his $12.7m reportedly gone missing. Along with him, several other government agencies and clients were trapped in this, and now the case has been handed over to the FBI for further investigation.

Amid this ongoing upsetting situation, Usain Bolt shared a cryptic message on X, which might be connected to the fraud case; however, the reason behind the tweet is unclear. It read:

"In Jamaica when you speak your truth the syndicates & bots will come for you.." wrote Usain Bolt.

Usain Bolt opened up about Noah Lyles getting the name of the 'world's fastest man'

Usain Bolt recently appeared on The Fix podcast, where he made his feelings known about Noah Lyles being called the fastest man. Lyles won the 100m title at the Paris Olympics after clocking 9.79s, and since then, he has been called 'the world's fastest man' by fans and media.

Talking about the hype, Bolt revealed that he found it funny and said the athletes should earn the title. Calling the situation desperate and naming Lyles as the 'fastest man of the year,' he said:

"I find it funny. Me, when I heard it for the first time, I wondered if I'd lose my mind. That's desperate. That's the first thing that I thought. I was like, come on man, if you want it then earn it man, earn it, earn it. You are the fastest man today. This year. Something I just laugh it off, just laugh. That's desperation. Simply, break the records."

The Jamaican's current world record in the 100m dash is 9.58s, and in the 200m dash, he set the record of 19.19s at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany. Bolt's record is yet to be breached.

