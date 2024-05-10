"It's a matter of what I feel most comfortable and confident doing"- Gabby Thomas reveals her goal for securing 200m gold in Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas recently opened on her goal of clinching a gold medal in the 200m event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She clocked a time of 21.87 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Elaine Thompson-Herah and Christine Mboma, who recorded 21.53 and 21.81 seconds, respectively. Two years later, at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the 27-year-old athlete bagged a silver medal in the same event after finishing behind Shericka Jackson.

Thomas registered a time of 21.88 seconds. The American sprinter has now locked her sights on securing nothing less than gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. During a recent interview with the NBC Olympics, she spoke on various aspects of her current life while revealing her goal of securing a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic trials as well as in Paris.

“It's a matter of what I feel most comfortable and confident doing,” Thomas said. “But my goal is to focus on the 200, and to get the gold in the 200 meters.”

Thomas topped the 200m event at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene after clocking 21.61 seconds, leaving behind Jenna Prandini and Anavia Battle. Thomas opened her Olympic outdoor season in March at the 2024 Texas Relays, dominating the women's 200m with 22.08 seconds.

"It's going to be a very intense and historic race" - Gabby Thomas expects an 'intense and historic' 200m at the Paris Olympics running alongside Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Gabby Thomas celebrate after the Women's 200m Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Gabby Thomas is expecting an 'intense and historic' 200m at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Along with Thomas, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Shericka Jackson will also vie for the glorious victory in Paris. Jackson and Richardson competed against Thomas at the 2023 World Championships, securing the first two positions, respectively. Thompson-Herah, who clinched gold medals in the events at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, has also fixed her gaze on repeating her glorious victory.

"Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, me, Sha'Carri Richardson and if Christine Mboma comes back, it's going to be a very intense and historic race. But we're all pushing each other to that level which is really special."

Gabby Thomas will compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials to defend her title and earn a spot for the Paris Games.