"It's a pity" - Femke Bol shares honest reaction to missing Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone showdown at World Championships 2025

Dutch sprinter and hurdler Femke Bol expressed her disappointment at not being able to face Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the upcoming World Athletics Championships. The two stars will be competing in different events with Bol participating in the 400m hurdles, where she is the reigning world champion, and McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m flat, an event she has confirmed will be her sole focus at this year's Worlds.

The American competed in the 400m at the USA Track and Field Championships, where she placed first with a time of 48.90 seconds, securing her spot in the event at the World Championships.

In a recent interview with NOS Sports, Femke Bol shared her disappointment at missing the opportunity to race McLaughlin-Levrone, adding:

“It’s a pity. As an athletics enthusiast, I think it’s cool that she’s going to do the 400s. But as an athlete I love to run against her, that just hasn’t happened often.”

“It’s still unique to run into her. I love it, even if there is a good chance that I will be second. She’s the best ever on the part I do, so it’s still special,” Bol added, showing her admiration and respect for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

The last time the two competed against each other was in the Paris Olympics. Both Bol and McLaughlin-Levrone had successful campaigns at last year’s Olympics. Bol won gold as a part of the mixed 4x400m relay, silver in the women’s 4x400m relay and bronze in the 400m hurdles. Meanwhile, the New Jersey-born athlete bagged two golds in the 400m hurdles and women’s 4x400m relay.

When Femke Bol got emotional after her loss to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Paris Olympics 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (C), Anna Cockrell (L) and Femke Bol (R) celebrate on the podium at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Femke Bol was visibly emotional after her third-place in the 400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics 2024. In the finals, she had to settle for a successive bronze medal in the discipline, having clinched the same medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bol wasn’t at her best in the Paris Olympics final, finishing with a time of 52.15s, significantly slower than her personal best of 50.95s, recorded at a meet before the Games. Following the race, Bol was disappointed with her performance as she said:

“No, It's not at all what I wanted. I still took bronze, so this is something special for me that I could defend, but, I wanted my best race but if it had been my best race, I would be happy. But this was a really, really bad race. I really got a lot of lactic and I really don't know why. But this is just really, I could not move. I could not get my strides right in the end and it was slow, slow and slower. I don't know why.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone defended her 400m hurdles title with a new world record of 50.37s. The second place was bagged by another American Anna Cockrell, who achieved a personal best performance of 51.87s.

