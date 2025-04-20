Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol offers sneak peek at hill training ahead of 2025 outdoor season

Femke Bol has shared glimpses from her hill training ahead of her 2025 outdoor track season opener. While Bol made her indoor debut at home European Indoor Athletics Championships helping the Dutch team in winning two golds in the women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m events, she has yet to compete in an individual event this season.

Earlier, towards the end of January, the hurdles star announced that she would only participate in relay events during the indoor season. In an Instagram post, Femke Bol mentioned that she needed more time to recover from the previous long season and wanted to prioritize some important things outside of the track.

Recently, the 25-year-old shared glimpses of her hill training via Instagram Stories. In a few of the photos, she could be seen spending time with her training partners. Meanwhile, one of the stories showed her running alongside other athletes.

Take a look at the glimpses here -

Screenshot of Femke Bol’s Instagram stories. Credits - IG/ femke_bol

Notably, the Paris Olympics 4x400m mixed relay gold medalist hasn’t announced her season-opening race yet but has confirmed her participation in this year’s FBK Games on June 9. With Bol being one of the most successful athletes in the Diamond League, she is certainly expected to feature in various circuits of the meet this season.

Femke Bol reflects on how she keeps herself motivated especially in a long season

Femke Bol at Wanda Diamond League 2024 Final. Source: Getty

Femke Bol opened up about how she stayed motivated during a long season like the Olympic year. She shared that after the Olympics, she had been racing with a sense of freedom.

Following her fourth successive Diamond League 400m hurdles title to conclude the 2024 season, she discussed the topic during an interaction with RunnerSpace in September, stating (from 0:01):

“I think for me, it's just all about enjoying what I do, especially now, in the races after the Olympics. It's about enjoying the hard work I've done and the shape I'm in. And, enjoying, I just love to be in the circuit. I love to travel from place to place, to be in different stadiums with different crowds and tonight, it felt really like a home crowd.”

She further expressed gratitude to the people in Brussels, where the Diamond League Final was held, for their support during the meet. Bol achieved the milestone feat, clocking a sensational 53.07s in the final to finish ahead of Jamaican runners Rushell Clayton (53.78s) and Andrenette Knight (54.62s).

