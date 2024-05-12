Who is Rushell Clayton? All about the Jamaican athlete who stands in contention with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone after clocking the 400mH World Lead

Rushell Clayton is a Jamaican track and field athlete who specializes in hurdles. She recently hogged the limelight after registering a world-leading performance in the 400m hurdles at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational on Saturday, May 11.

With a time of 53.72s, she stormed to win the event held at the Jamaica National Stadium located in Kingston, finishing ahead of the United States' Anna Cockrell (53.76s) and Jamaica’s Shiann Salmon (54.57s) as both finished second and third respectively with season-best performances.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, the previous world lead was established by Rachel Glenn, two days ago, as she clocked a time of 54.02s during the heat 1 of the 2024 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

After Clayton’s solid performance in Jamaica, Clayton has emerged as a strong challenger to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning Olympic and former world champion who also holds the world record (50.68) over the distance.

McLaughlin is yet to open her 2024 season in the 400m hurdles event. She was initially slated to compete in the event at the USATF LA Grand Prix, scheduled on May 17 and 18, over the distance but later switched her event to 200m. She previously competed at the 2024 Occidental Invitational in the 200m (22.38s) and 100m hurdles (12.71s).

With this, let’s explore more about the life and accomplishments of the 31-year-old.

Rushell Clayton’s hometown

Clayton was born on October 18, 1992, at the Bath Mountain, Westmoreland, in Jamaica.

Rushell Clayton’s education

Clayton first went to Frome Technical High School before switching to Vere Technical High School. She then attended the Mico University College and the University of the West Indies while also representing them in various track and field competitions.

Rushell Clayton’s present coach

Clayton’s present coach is Reynaldo Walcott, who also mentors Jamaican elite sprinters Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah. Clayton is a part of Andi Sports Management.

Rushell Clayton’s top achievements

Rushell Clayton celebrates after the Women's 400m Hurdles Final at World Athletics Championships 2023

Clayton is renowned for being a two-time World Athletics Championships bronze medalist, having won in 2019 and 2023. At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, she finished behind Dutch athlete Femke Bol (51.70s) and the USA’s Shamier Little (52.80s), clocking a personal best time of 52.81s.

Besides this, she bagged third place at the 2019 Pan American Games held in Lima, Peru, in her signature event. Additionally, the Jamaican athlete clinched two bronze medals at the NACAC U23 Championships in the 400m hurdles, and 4x100m relay in 2014.

She has won three Diamond League legs so far in her career, including the Xiamen leg in 2023 (53.56s), Monaco in 2022 (53.33s), and London in 2019 (54.16s).