"It's possible for me"- Kenenisa Bekele claims to run faster than his Masters world record ahead of London Marathon 2024

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kenenisa Bekele recently elaborated on his plans ahead of the upcoming London Marathon. The 2024 edition of the London World Major Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, April 21.

Bekele, currently 41, has been one of the greatest long-distance runners in the history of track and field. With more than 15 international titles across his decade-long career, Bekele will be aiming for another accolade on Sunday in London.

Even though he has a good track record in the London Marathons with a silver and bronze medal, it will be exciting to see how the Ethiopian performs at his age.

In a recent interview with Athletics Weekly before the London Marathons, the Ethiopian was asked about his master's world record at the 2023 Valencia Marathons. Replying to this, Bekele elaborated on his prowess in running faster than he did in Valencia even at 41 years of age.

"At my age, you know it's possible to run faster than that time. If circumstances are good with no injury and prepared well I think it's possible for me to run faster than that time," Bekele said during the interview.

The 41-year-old also remarked about running a marathon in 2:01.41 (his personal best at the 2019 Berlin Marathon) at some point later on in his career. However, as of now, the Ethiopian will have his eyes on Sunday on the London Marathon.

Even though not in his best shape, Bekele will be high on confidence, especially after his performance in Valencia last year when he finished fourth.

Who are the major competitors for Kenenisa Bekele at the London Marathons?

With five-time World Championships gold medalist, Kenenisa Bekele, all set to run his sixth London Marathon, let's have a look at his top competitors from the event.

Bekele's fellow countrymate Mosinet Geremew can provide a tough time for the 41-year-old. Geremew has a run time of 2:02:55 which he registered during the Virgin Money London Marathon in 2019.

Besides Geremew, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Tamirat Tola will also be a top contender for the title. Tola has a run time of 2:03.39 during the Amsterdam Marathon in 2021.

Four-time World Half Marathon Majors gold medalist, Geoffrey Kamworor will also be a tough competitor for Kenenisa Bekele. Kamworor finished as runner-up in the London Marathon last year with a run time of 2:04:23. Besides, the Kenyan native has also won the New York World Marathon Majors twice in his career.

