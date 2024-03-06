London Marathon 2024: Who are the world record holders running in the annual race?

The London Marathon 2024 is all set to take place on 21 April, and it will be a breathtaking contest this year as lineups reveal multiple world record holders in the list. While the men's elite race will be headlined by the legend Kenenisa Bekele, the women's elite lineup includes three of the fastest four women in history.

The London Marathon is Britain's 2nd largest annual race and is held every year around April. The Elite Field marks the biggest race of the event, and it will be an even bigger event as World and Olympic champions look to break records.

Bekele will be a favorite in the men's Elite field. Nevertheless, he will be equally challengd by 1x New York City Marathon Champion Tamirat Tola, and 2x New York City Marathon Champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who also finished second in 2023. The Embopian legend holds a personal best of 2:01:41. The single and double New York Marathon champions have clocked the best of 2:03:39 and 2:04:23 respectively.

Other top competitors to Bekele include fellow Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew (2:02:55) and Mutiso Munayo (2:03:11). Team USA's Brian Shrader will also be running in the marathon and will look to unlock Leonard Korir's place for upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Here's the complete men's Elite Field lineup:

Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) 2:01:41

Mosinet Geremew (ETH) 2:02:55

Alexander Mutiso Munyao (KEN) 2:03:11

Tamirat Tola (ETH) 2:03:39

Dawit Wolde (ETH) 2:03:48

Kinde Atanaw (ETH) 2:03:51

Leul Gebresilase (ETH) 2:04:02

Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) 2:04:23

Seifu Tura (ETH) 2:04:29

Daniel Do Nascimento (BRA) 2:04:51

Addisu Gobena (ETH) 2:05:01

Milkesa Mengesha (ETH) 2:05:29

Henok Tesfay (ERI) 2:07:12

Emile Cairess (GBR) 2:08:07

Callum Hawkins (GBR) 2:08:14

Hassan Chahdi (FRA) 2:08:19

Mahamed Mahamed (GBR) 2:08:40

Brian Shrader (USA) 2:09:46

Weynay Ghebresilasie (GBR) 2:09:50

Marc Scott (GBR) Debut

Fastest women to race at London Marathon 2024

Tigst Assefa, the world's fastest female marathon runner, will be one of the biggest of stars at the London Marathon 2024. The Ethiopia long-distance runner smashed the World Record for women in a race alongside male runners last year at the Berlin Marathon in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds.

The record was previously held by Brigid Kosgei, who will also race at the 2024 London Marathon. The third fastest on the London track, and fourth of all time, Ruth Chepngetich will also add star power to the sprinting extravaganza. But more than that, all eyes will be on the women-only record, 2:17:01, set by Mary Keitany in 2017.

Here's the complete women's elite field lineup:

Tigist Assefa (ETH) 2:11:53

Brigid Kosgei (KEN) 2:14:04

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:14:18

Tigist Ketema (ETH) 2:16:07

Almaz Ayana (ETH) 2:16:22

Megertu Alemu (ETH) 2:17:09

Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) 2:17:16

Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) 2:17:23

Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH) 2:17:23

Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) 2:17:29

Tsige Haileslase (ETH) 2:22:10

Susanna Sullivan (USA) 2:24:27

Manon Trapp (FRA) 2:25:48

Becky Briggs (GBR) 2:29:04

Alice Wright (GBR) 2:29:08