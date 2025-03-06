"It's the most unforgiving sport"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband Andre reveals track's dark side while opening up about anxiety

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband, Andre, highlighted the unforgiving nature of his wife's sport while sharing how the hurdler's anxiety before the events was as much hers as his. McLaughin-Levrone won her second gold in the 400m hurdles in Paris, breaking the world record for the sixth time.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and former football wide receiver, Andre Levrone, met on social media when the latter slid into her DM. The hurdler posted a photo with 'Attention' as the caption with any thought but Andre privately messaged her, writing - "You have my attention. How can I get yours?’’ Since then, the romance sparked and the two got married in 2022 (via People.com), a year after McLaughlin-Levrone's record-breaking feats at the Tokyo Olympics.

Now headed to complete three years of marriage, the Levrones support each other in ebb and flow. In conversation with Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, Andre shared how he has been an integral part of his wife's anxiety-driven journey because of the hostile nature of track and field.

"Our relationship together with anxiety has been intense, it's been unique and it's been refining. I think for you, uh just seeing, like you said I haven't experienced the night before an Olympic final but I'm doing it almost vicariously with you and I'm walking shoulder and shoulder with you even as you think about the one another's in scripture who better to be the first one another than my wife."

"So, as I rejoice with you as I weep with you in loss, it's molding me and it's forming me and your family and other individuals. Even though it's an individual sport, I will take a second to say like like you mentioned, it's the most unforgiving sport," he added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed how her faith in God helped her through races in the Olympic final

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone running at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - (Source: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone medaled in two events at the Paris Olympics but for an athlete of that measure, the anxiety goes beyond imagination during the wait before the races. In the podcast with Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, the 25-year-old shared that her faith in God helped her keep calm as she stepped on the track.

"A lot of people are actually praying that you lose and ultimately nobody else can help you once you step on that line except the Lord and I think in those moments, it's not even so much me think about winning, it's prayer for the lord to deliver me through this race, through this moment.." she said.

She also added that the anxiety athletes feel during the Olympics doesn't match football since the former is a quadrennial event and losing in it would mean the end of the road for many.

