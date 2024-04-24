"It's unlike any other sporting award in the world" - Lindsey Vonn raves about her experience of attending Laureus Awards 2024

Lindsey Vonn recently talked about her experience while attending the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards, held at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain, on April 22.

The former American alpine skier, alongside retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, presented the Sportswoman of the Year award to Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati.

Bonmati won the accolade for her contributions at the 2023 World Cup where she not only helped Spain win the prestigious World Cup but also bagged the Golden Ball for being the tournament's best player.

Lindsey Vonn spoke about her experience of attending the event on Instagram and said:

"It’s hard to describe what it’s like to attend this event because it’s unlike any other sporting award in the world. To be sitting in the same room as Olympic champions, grand slam champions, world champions, and on and on, is humbling to say the least."

Vonn also talked about how she had so much respect for the attendees of the event:

"I respect everyone in that room so much, most of them were huge inspirations to me during my career, and now they are my friends."

She also highlighted the uniqueness of Laureus, stating:

"Laureus is also unique because it is voted on by the Academy of Athletes, former champions in different sports spanning the past 25 years, which I have had the honor to a member of the past 2 years."

The 2010 Olympics gold medalist in Downhill then went on to congratulate the nominees.

"I want to congratulate all the nominees. What you have achieved this year is groundbreaking, no matter if you took home a Laureus or not. Chapeau," Vonn wrote.

Lindsey Vonn is a member of the Laureus Academy

Lindsey Vonn

The Laureus World Sports Academy presented Lindsey Vonn with the Spirit of Sport Award in 2019 to honor her retirement from the sport. She concluded her incredible skiing career with 82 title wins in the World Cup circuit and three medals at the Winter Olympics.

Her achievements also included winning eight titles in downhill from 2008 to 2013, 2015, and 2016, five titles in Super-G from 2009 to 2012 and again in 2015, and three titles in Combined between 2010 to 2012 during the World Cup season.

Vonn, widely regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time, became a part of the illustrious set of members of the Laureus World Sports Academy in 2021, after she received an invitation.