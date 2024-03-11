"It was the second fastest time since Flo-Jo"- Gabby Thomas opens up on her 200m race at the 2020 Olympic Trials

Gabby Thomas recently opened up on her 2020 Olympic Trials 200m race where she recorded the fastest time after the legendary Florence Griffith-Joyner.

In 2021, Thomas recorded a breathtaking time of 21.61 seconds at the United States Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. This was the second-fastest time in the women's 200m after Griffith-Joyner's world record of 21.34 seconds, which she shattered in 1988.

After recording the historic time, Thomas represented the United States at the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo where she secured a bronze medal in the 200m after finishing behind Elaine Herah-Thompson and Christine Mboma, clocking 21.87 seconds.

Lately, during an interview with The Wear House, she reflected on the last Olympic trials and expressed her disbelief and delight in earning the historic feat.

"This is unbelievable," Thomas said. "I didn't know if I was gonna get last in that final or if I was gonna get in the top three and in the Olympic team or win."

"I ended up winning that race and having the best race of my career. It was the second-fastest time since Flo-Jo have won and in that moment the entire, the trajectory of my life had changed," she added.

Further, she also mentioned that the extraordinary race positioned her as the favored athlete to secure a gold medal.

"Now I wasn't only an Olympian but I was a gold medal favorite and I knew that I belonged in this phase," Thomas stated.

Her 21.61 seconds was later surpassed by Thompson-Herah (21.53 seconds) in August 2021 and Shericka Jackson (21.41 seconds) in August 2023.

"I'm just getting in such a calm zone" - Gabby Thomas discloses her pre-race preparation

Gabby Thomas reveals her pre-performance routine.

Gabby Thomas has had a notable athletics career so far. With two Olympics and two World Championships medals, she stands as a prominent contender ahead of the Olympics.

During the same interview, Gabby Thomas described her pre-race routine, highlighting she prefers to be calm and focused rather than tuning in to music.

"When I warm up for track meets I don't listen to music I don't even have a mobile playlist because I'm just getting in such a calm zone. I'm focusing and I'm saving back energy. I wanna get back to the line that's when I pop off and that when I go this is it," Thomas said.

The American athlete, who also secured a silver medal in the 4x100m relay in Tokyo, emphasized being at the peak before the Olympics.

"It's just pure running and I'm a sprinter, so by the time you get to the Olympics you want to be at like your top peak performance - physically, mentally, emotionally, and so, everything we do is for that one moment and you can't even be a little bit off," she added.