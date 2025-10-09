"It was a thing that I have struggled with"- Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy reveals what she improved for 2025 season

Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy opened up about her preparations during the offseason to get ready for the 2025 season. The Huskers are having an undefeated season, winning all the matches so far. Their recent victory came against Rutgers on Saturday, October 4, with scores of 25-17, 25-15, 25-16. It was their fifth consecutive sweep and fourth in Big Ten play.

Meanwhile, Laney Choboy, who plays as a libero for Nebraska Volleyball, scored a match-high 10 digs in the recent game against Rutgers. Besides Choboy, the team also has Olivia Mauch, Keri Leimbach, and Maisie Boesiger contributing to the libero position for the team.

In a recent appearance on 1980 Nebraska, Choboy was asked about what she worked on during the offseason to prepare for this year. She said she had put more effort into building her confidence, as it was something she had struggled with before, and that she is feeling really good about it now.

“I would say just building my confidence. It was a thing that I have struggled with. So I think coming into this year, I have no reason why I wouldn't be confident. Like I've put in the work and I've done everything I need to do, so probably that, and I'm feeling really, really good about it.” (0:40 onwards)

Nebraska Volleyball’s non-conference schedule victories came over Pittsburgh, Stanford, Lipscomb, Kentucky, Wright State, California, Utah, Grand Canyon, Creighton, and Arizona. The Huskers have played their Big Ten matches against Michigan, Maryland, Penn State, and Rutgers.

Nebraska Volleyball’s Laney Choboy opens up about a fan experience that she’ll always remember

In the same interview, Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy shared about a fan experience that she will always remember and cherish. Choboy mentioned two experiences, first, giving her ball to a girl with Down syndrome and seeing her light up, which she described as the greatest feeling she had ever experienced, and second, helping a lady who fell on the stairs before a game and checking to make sure she was okay.

“I can't remember which year it was, freshman or sophomore year, but I... there’s actually two. So once, there was a girl that had Down syndrome, and I gave her my ball. And seeing her light up when I walked up the stairs to give her my ball was just like... the greatest feeling I’ve ever experienced.

And then number two, there was a lady that fell going up the stairs, and I was peppering with Harper right before the game. So I saw it happen, and then I went to check on her and stuff, and she was just in awe. And I was just like, that is another moment. I was just like, ‘Okay, we have so many supporters and our fans are amazing." (1:52 onwards)

So far in 2025, Laney Choboy has posted 121 digs, 42 assists, and 2 service aces. In the match against Pittsburgh, Choboy led all players with a career-high 16 digs.

