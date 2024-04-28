"It will stay with me for a long time"- Femke Bol recalls the 'special' moment of winning triple gold at the European Championship

Femke Bol recently reflected on her exploits at the 2022 European Athletics Championships.

Bol showed exceptional athleticism at the 2022 EAC held at the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. She won gold in the 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay, and 400 flat event.

The 24-year-old topped the 400m hurdles after clocking an impressive time of 52.67 seconds. Further, she went on to contribute to the Dutch squad's success in the women's 4x400m relay along with Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver, and Lisanne de Witte.

Winning the 400m race was the crowning moment for the Dutch athlete as she had competed in the event only once, two weeks before the Championships. She clocked a striking time of 49.44 seconds. During an interview with European Athletics, she reminisced about her extraordinary victory stating it as the most special victory, while expressing her disbelief in recording a stunning time.

"Munich with three times gold, it was something so special," said Bol. "I think that it will stay with me for a long time."

"When I crossed the finish line I was so happy because I was like, 'Oh wow, I made it. And it was also such an amazing time with 49.44, I didn't expect to run this. It was so nice, and at the same time I think a few seconds later I was like, 'Okay, first one, we have more to do."

Which competitions will Femke Bol compete in next in the Olympic year?

Femke Bol of Team Netherlands celebrates winning the Women's 400m Hurdles Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Femke Bol will be seen competing next at the Curacao SprintFest scheduled at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

She will be joined by other teammates, including Eveline Saalberg, Cathelijn Peeters, Lieke Klaver, Nout Wardenburg, Terrence Agard, Nick Smidt, Andrea Bouma, Lisanne de Witte, Myrte van der Schoot and Britt De Blaauw. The Curacao SprintFest will serve as an aid for the athletes to get acclimatize to the Caribbean weather before the World Relays.

Following the event on the Dutch Caribbean island, Bol, along with the Dutch squad, will be seen competing at the 2024 World Athletics Relays, scheduled on May 4 and 5 at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

The World Relays will be an opportunity for the national squads to secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.