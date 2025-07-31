  • home icon
Jade Carey gets emotional while recalling Olympics gold medal victory with Simone Biles, Suni Lee and other USA teammates

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 31, 2025 01:36 GMT
Jade Carey turns emotional about the Paris Olympics gold medal winning moment [Image Source : USA Gymnastics
Jade Carey turns emotional about the Paris Olympics gold medal winning moment [Image Source : USA Gymnastics' Instagram]

Jade Carey recently turned emotional as she recalled her Olympic gold medal victory with Simone Biles and other teammates from Team USA at the Paris Olympics. Exactly a year ago, USA won the women's gymnastics team all-around event finals at the quadrennial event held in Paris.

The Instagram page of US Gymnastics shared some snaps of the event. These included gymnasts Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey & Jordan Chiles celebrating their victory with the USA national flag.

The Instagram post from US Gymnastics was captioned as,

"Golden, forever 🥇 did it, together One whole year since the U.S. Women brought home the Olympic Team Title in Paris & we’re still emotional!"
Jade Carey reposted the same and dropped a two-word reaction on her Instagram story as she wrote,

"Brb crying"
Screengrab of Carey&#039;s Instagram post [Image Source: Instagram]
Screengrab of Carey's Instagram post [Image Source: Instagram]

Team USA won the gold medal in the women's all-around event finals with a score of 171.296, followed by Italy and Brazil, who won silver and bronze medals, respectively. Although Jade Carey participated in only the vault segment of the all-around finals, her score of 14.800 was more than enough to give the USA a comfortable lead over others.

When Jade Carey shared thoughts about being part of the women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Carey talks about her experience at the Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty]
Carey talks about her experience at the Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Jade Carey recounted her experience at the Paris Olympics, including being part of the US women's gymnastics team. In her interview with Olympics.com, the gymnast remarked,

"[In Paris], I got to be part of the team… and share more of the common goal that we had to bring home a team gold. That was really special for me to be able to connect more with everyone. We all had really strong, passionate reasons on why we wanted what we wanted."
The gymnast further added,

"I truly think there was nothing or no one that could get in our way because we all had it on our minds for three full years of what we wanted to do and how we were going to do it. I think when you get four people together who are that motivated about something… there’s truly nothing that can get in our way.”

Carey won two medals at the Paris Olympics last year. Apart from the gold medal in the women's team all-around, Carey also won a bronze medal in the women's vault event, where her teammate Simone Biles took home the gold medal.

Animesh Pandey

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
bell-icon Manage notifications