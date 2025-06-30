Jade Carey hints at trying new sport after Oregon State Gymnastics season

The prominent athlete, Jade Carey, has recently shared her thoughts on enjoying a new sport beyond gymnastics. The three-time Olympic medalist has been relishing her time off from elite competitions and has also been engaging in light practice sessions.

Jade Carey has successfully concluded her senior season with the Oregon State Beavers gymnastics team as one of the most decorated collegiate athletes. She captured 168 individual titles and was honoured with the prestigious AAI Award. This award is presented to the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won the team gold medal with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and rising talent Hezly Rivera.

Through her Instagram post, the three-time World Championship gold medalist shared a glimpse of her enjoying baseball, her latest sport. Highlighting her joy, she wrote:

"new sport unlocked tonight ⚾😝"

In her senior collegiate season, she was named the WGCA West Regional Gymnast of the Year, Pac-12 Overall Top Performer, and to the Pac-12 Winter Academic Honour Roll. Furthermore, she was named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week nine times in her career.

At the 2025 NCAA women's gymnastics tournament, she clinched the third position in the balance beam event. Along with these accolades, the Phoenix, Arizona, native captured four second-place finishes and a third-place finish at the elite NCAA tournaments. Carey holds three gold medals from the Pan American Championships in vault, team, and floor exercise events.

Jade Carey reflects on being part of the women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics

During her interview with the Olympics in May 2025, Jade Carey expressed her thoughts on the team's determination and unity to win the gold medal at the Olympics.

"[In Paris], I got to be part of the team… and share more of the common goal that we had to bring home a team gold. That was really special for me to be able to connect more with everyone. We all had really strong, passionate reasons on why we wanted what we wanted."

She continued,

"I truly think there was nothing or no one that could get in our way because we all had it on our minds for three full years of what we wanted to do and how we were going to do it. I think when you get four people together who are that motivated about something… there’s truly nothing that can get in our way.”

Carey has also won nine medals at the FIG World Cup and seven Pac-12 titles, making her one of the top gymnasts in the country.

