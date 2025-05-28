Jade Carey's girlfriend Aimee Sinacola sends loving message on Olympian's 25th birthday

The three-time Olympic medalist, Jade Carey's girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola, has recently shared her heartfelt thoughts for the artistic gymnast. The Oregon Beavers, who turned 25 on May 27, 2025, received loving wishes from her girlfriend.

The prominent artistic gymnast Jade Carey revealed her relationship with Aimee Sinacola in March 2025 through one of her Instagram posts. Sinacola is the director of creative content for the University of Oregon's athletics department. Her girlfriend, Jade Carey, has three gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal from the World Championships.

Along with her Olympic and World Championships feats, Carey has three gold medals from the Pan American Championships. Through her Instagram stories, Aimee Sinacola expressed her heartfelt and loving wishes for Carey's birthday. In her first Instagram story, Sinacola wrote,

"happy birthday to my best friend 😍"

In another picture, which featured Carey holding her Olympic medal, her girlfriend added,

"i can’t wait to celebrate you and your goofy self"

Another picture featured Aimee Sinacola adorably giving a peck on Carey's cheek. Sinacola mentioned,

"i love you @jadecarey "

Screenshots of Aimee Sinacola's Instagram stories | Source: IG/aimee_sinacola

Jade Carey has successfully concluded her decorated collegiate gymnastics career with the Oregon State Beavers. She won 160 individual titles and was named the 2025 Pac-12 Overall Top Performer and the WGCA West Regional Gymnast of the Year in 2022 and 2025.

The artistic gymnast icon also won the prestigious AAI Award, which is given to the top collegiate women's artistic gymnast in the country.

Jade Carey reflects on taking a break from elite gymnastics for this year

Jade Carey at the Fisk v Oregon State - Source: Getty

The elite artistic gymnast, Carey, concluded her senior collegiate season with the Oregon Beavers Gymnastics team, with 51 event titles and multiple accolades.

Through her interview with the Olympics in May 2025, she reflected on enjoying her senior season and not adding the pressure of participating in elite gymnastics for this year. She added,

“I think after having the college season and just having so much fun and only focusing on that, I didn’t wanna do this summer because I wanted to end on just being able to focus on college gymnastics and take a break. I knew that if 2028 was something that I wanted to go for, maybe taking 2025 off would just help my body and mind relax a little more.”

Carey has also won seven Pac-12 titles and nine medals from the FIG World Cup.

