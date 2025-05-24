Jade Carey teases Oregon State Gymnastics with 2-word message ahead of weekend

Acclaimed artistic gymnast Jade Carey shared an exciting message about visiting her former alma mater, Oregon State University's gymnastics facility, ahead of the weekend. The three-time Olympic medalist further reflected on her positive views regarding the visit.

Carey completed her decorated collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers gymnastics team and has earned eminent achievements throughout her career. Carey clinched four silver medals in Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, All-Around, and Floor Exercise events at the NCAA Championships. She also has two bronze medals in Balance Beam events. Carey won her second bronze medal in the 2025 NCAA women's gymnastics tournament.

Through her Instagram story, the Oregon State Beavers' legendary artistic gymnast shared a picture of the Oregon State Gymnastics practice facility. The picture featured a large pile of orange and grey foam cubes with various gymnastics equipment.

"Happy Fridayyy," she posted in her Instagram story

Apart from her Olympic and NCAA Championships feats, Jade Carey has seven medals from the World Championships and three gold medals from the Pan American Championships. She has also clinched seven Pac-12 titles and 160 individual titles as a Beaver.

The Phoenix, Arizona, native has won nine medals from the Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Cup. She has also won the 2025 AAI Award, the highest recognition for the female artistic gymnast in the nation. Apart from these accolades, the elite artistic gymnast has also won the 2025 WGCA West Regional Gymnast of the Year award.

Jade Carey reflects on the unified determination and commitment of the 'Golden Girls' at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Carey, along with legend Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera, formed the group, 'Golden Girls' and won the team gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She shared her and the team's unified determination to clinch the top spot via the Olympics.

“In Paris, I got to be part of the team… and share more of the common goal that we had to bring home a team gold. That was really special for me to be able to connect more with everyone.”

She continued,

“We all had it on our minds for three full years of what we wanted to do and how we were going to do it. I think when you get four people together who are that motivated about something… there’s truly nothing that can get in our way.”

For the 2025 season, Carey was named the Pac-12 Overall Top Performer.

