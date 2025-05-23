Jade Carey drops 2-word reaction as Hezly Rivera makes feelings known after being named in team for Pan American Championships

Jade Carey recently cheered her fellow Olympic teammate Hezly Rivera as the latter earned the spot to compete at the 2025 Pan American Championships. The Artistic Gymnastics Senior Pan American Championships are scheduled at Centro de Convenciones Atlapa in Panama City, Panama from June 12 to 15, 2025.

Carey and Rivera represented the American team at the 2024 Paris Games and secured a gold medal in the team event. Rivera earned the spot on the team alongside 2025 City of Jesolo Trophy team silver medalist Dulcy Caylor, 2025 World Cup gold medalist Jayla Hang, Gabrielle Hardie, 2023 Pan-Am gold medalist Tiana Sumanasekera, and Alessia Rosa.

The Pan American Championships will serve as the qualifying event for the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. Rivera announced her participation through an Instagram post where she shared a few glimpses of her training. Sharing the pictures, Rivera wrote:

"So grateful to have been selected to represent team USA at pan ams!! panama city 🔜 jeremiah 29:11🤍"

Carey showed her support to her fellow Olympic medalist and penned a message in the comment section, writing:

"Go hez!!"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Following her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, Rivera competed in the balance beam event at the U.S. Winter Cup in February.

Jade Carey reflects on her collegiate career with Oregon State Gymnastics

Jade Carey of the Oregon State Beavers during the Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photos via Getty Images)

Jade Carey recently reflected on her Sophomore year at Oregon State Gymnastics, stating it was amazing and a good learning experience. The year made her realize her strength as an athlete and college student.

"I then began my sophomore year at OSU, which was also incredible. Throughout my sophomore year I learned a lot about myself while juggling college gymnastics, elite gymnastics and school. I learned how much I can push myself and how to not be so hard on myself. What I am doing has never been done before in gymnastics, so I had to learn to give myself some grace and keep pushing for myself," she said.

Highlighting her relationship with her teammates, she conveyed:

"This past year, I have felt more connected to my teammates than ever before, and it truly is a blessing to be able to have them on this journey. They are my sisters and my family, and it is exciting to get in the gym with them." (via osubeavers.com)

Throughout her collegiate career, Jade Carey earned four silver and two bronze medals.

