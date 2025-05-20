Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey makes appeal for powerful cause ahead of appearance at alma mater University of Oregon

American gymnast, Jade Carey, shared a message on social media to raise awareness about an on-campus swabbing event happening at OSU, which will also recieve support from the non-profit organization known as NMDP (National Marrow Donor Program). Carey, who is a part of the graduating class of 2025, has been a vital part of the OSU gymnastics team and called out for the students at OSU to join the donor registry at NMDP.

Ad

Jade Carey has had a remarkable collegiate career. At Oregon State, she recently became a Honda Sports Award finalist for gymnastics, which recognizes the best athlete in gymnastics for the year. Carey will be finishing her career as a 16-time Regular Season All-American. She has also competed on the international stage, and is a 3-time Olympic medalist.

In a story shared on Instagram, Carey encouraged her fellow OSU students to attend the on-campus swabbing event, writing:

Ad

Trending

"OSU!! I'm partnering with NMDP to raise awareness for our on-campus swabbing event at OSU! Come out to the SEC Plaza tomorrow and Wednesday (May 20 and 21) to learn more about becoming a stem cell donor."

Still taken from Carey's Instagram (Source: @jadecarey/Instagram)

Prior to joining Oregon State, Carey was one of the five athletes to join up with Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ad

Jade Carey learnt a lot about herself during her sophmore year at OSU

Jade Carey competes at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jade Carey previously revealed how her sophmore year at Oregon State helped her learn a lot about herself. Carey had to compete in elite and collegiate gymnastics, while balancing that with her course at OSU, which was a major in Digital Communications Arts.

Ad

Carey penned her journey at Oregon State on the university's official website, where she wrote:

"Throughout my sophomore year I learned a lot about myself while juggling college gymnastics, elite gymnastics and school. I learned how much I can push myself and how to not be so hard on myself. What I am doing has never been done before in gymnastics, so I had to learn to give myself some grace and keep pushing for myself."

Ad

"This past year, I have felt more connected to my teammates than ever before, and it truly is a blessing to be able to have them on this journey. They are my sisters and my family, and it is exciting to get in the gym with them every single day and get better together. We have big aspirations as a team and I'm excited to go after them this year."

Carey would go on to discuss later that it felt much better to focus on collegiate gymnastics, and not balancing it with elite. She had a remarkable performance in both during the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More