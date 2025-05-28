Jade Carey celebrates her birthday with a special note after appearance at Oregon State Gymnastics

American gymnast Jade Carey turned 25 on Tuesday, May 27, and she penned a special message on her birthday. Carey was part of the US women’s gymnastics team that clinched gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Carey recently concluded her stellar collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers women’s gymnastics team. In her NCAA final season, she finished fourth in the all-around, posting 39.6250, and also tied for third place on beam. Carey completed her final season with 51 event titles.

On her birthday, Carey posted a serene photo of herself on a pebbled beach facing the horizon. She captioned the post:

“Another year around the sun 💫🤍.”

Jade Carey is one of the notable US gymnasts, with three Olympic medals and seven world championship titles. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she earned a gold medal in the floor exercise. Continuing her Olympic success, Carey contributed to Team USA's victory in the women's team all-around final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Additionally, she secured a bronze medal in the individual vault final.

Jade Carey opens up about her stellar 2025 season

Jade Carey at 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jade Carey joined Oregon State in 2021, though she had originally intended to start in 2018. Her plans shifted after she was selected for the World Championships that year, delaying her college debut.

Balancing both NCAA competition and elite competition, Carey continued to shine. She finished as an NCAA runner-up four times, on bars in 2022, on beam in 2023, and in the all-around and floor in 2024.

After the Paris Olympics, Carey returned in November for her senior year. She won the all-around in every meet, scored four perfect 10s, and completed her second gym slam.

Reflecting on the 2025 season and success, she told ESPN:

"This year I haven't had the Olympics in the back of my mind 24-7. I've just been able to think about and enjoy the whole process and the season. I was able to give more to college gymnastics and to my teammates than I've ever been able to do before. I think that's really what's ultimately led me to where I am this year and allowed me to have a lot of fun," Carey said.

Carey was recently honoured with the AAI Award and became the fourth Beaver to receive the honour, joining Mary Ayotte Law, Joy Selig, and Chari Knight. She also maintained a perfect hit rate in her final season, bringing her career total to a perfect 205-205.

