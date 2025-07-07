Jade Carey and girlfriend Aimee Sinacola show support for different college teams while vacationing together in Mexico

Jade Carey and her girlfriend Aimee Sinacola are spending quality time in Mexico following the former's collegiate season with Oregon State. The couple shared a picture showing support to different college teams.

Carey wore a bandana with a logo of the Oregon State Beavers, while her partner shared her support for the Oregon Ducks.

Carey finished her collegiate career with Oregon State with a top-four finish at the 2025 NCAA Championships. She was also part of the US team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she went on to win a gold medal in the team event and a bronze in vault. In her final appearance at the NCAA Championships for Oregon State, she scored 39.625.

The gymnast is currently vacationing in Mexico with her girlfriend. She posted a picture showing herself and her partner cheering on different college teams. She captioned the post:

"house divided 😜 @jadecarey"

Carey also shared a photograph of herself rocking a Oregon State Beavers bandana in Mexico.

Jade Carey's girlfriend Aimee Sinacola is the director of creative content for the University of Oregon athletics. The couple announced their relationship in March 2025.

When Simone Biles urged Jade Carey to believe in herself at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Jade Carey won an Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but reflecting on the victory, that was not her most treasured moment. When asked, the gymnast said that it was during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when Simone Biles shared words of motivation with her. In an exclusive interview with Olympics.com in May 2025, Carey said:

"I remember when everything was happening with Simone [Biles in Tokyo], and I was maybe going into the all-around final. I was freaking out because I’d never done anything like that before. Simone came to my room and was like, ‘Hey, I can’t do this, but you can.’ That was just a really powerful moment for me because I knew how much she was going through and for her to still come over and be like, ‘You got this,’ meant a lot to me because I can only imagine how hard it was for her to sit that out."

Jade Carey was named the Honda Award finalist for the fourth time in her collegiate career, and was also announced as the 2025 AAI Award Winner in her final season with Oregon State University.

