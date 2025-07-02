Former Oregon State gymnastics star Jade Carey shares highlights from luxury Mexico beach getaway

American gymnast Jade Carey took to social media to share a glimpse of her vacation spot in Mexico. Carey, who recently competed at the 2025 NCAA Championships in April, is enjoying her vacation following the end of her collegiate career with Oregon State University. She had a remarkable final few months with Oregon, even earning the 2025 AAI Award, which is given to the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the nation.

Jade Carey is recognised as one of the best gymnasts in the nation. She is a highly versatile gymnast, competing in all-around, vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Carey has had a highly decorated career on the international stage, earning 7 World Championship medals and 3 Olympic medals. Carey balanced her elite and collegiate career in 2024, competing in the Paris Olympics and for Oregon State.

In a story shared on Instagram, Carey shared glimpses of her time at Garza Blanca Los Cabos, a beachfront resort in Mexico. She wrote:

Still taken from Carey's Instagram (Source: @jadecarey/Instagram)

Carey also showed other highlights of the resort, including the food she had there and what appeared to be a private pool.

Jade Carey was part of the USA team that won a gold medal in Paris

Jade Carey at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Jade Carey recently reflected on her performance in Paris, where she earned a gold medal in the Women's Team event and a bronze medal on vault. In an interview with Olympics.com, Carey discussed how motivated the group was to earn a team medal:

“[In Paris], I got to be part of the team… and share more of the common goal that we had to bring home a team gold,” said Carey. “That was really special for me to be able to connect more with everyone. We all had really strong, passionate reasons on why we wanted what we wanted.”

“I truly think there was nothing or no one that could get in our way because we all had it on our minds for three full years of what we wanted to do and how we were going to do it,” said Carey. “I think when you get four people together who are that motivated about something… there’s truly nothing that can get in our way.”

Jade Carey played an integral part in Team USA winning the gold medal alongside Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles.

