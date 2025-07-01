Jade Carey’s girlfriend Aimee Sinacola beams with pride on anniversary of gymnast’s major milestone

Olympic gymnast Jade Carey’s girlfriend Aimee Sinacola shared her pride as the gymnast achieved a major feat this time last year. Sinacola posted a throwback video of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team announcement on its first anniversary.

By this time last year, the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials had concluded, and the names of the athletes selected to represent the United States in Paris were announced. The women’s team included Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera, with Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong serving as alternates.

On June 30, Sinacola expressed her pride by sharing a video of Jade Carey from the announcement ceremony. She captioned the post:

One year ago. So proud of you @jadecarey.

Screenshot of Instagram story (IG/@aimee_sinacola)

Jade Carey helped the women’s team secure Team USA’s fourth Olympic gold in the team event. Alongside Jordan Chiles, she was also in the middle of her NCAA career. Carey successfully balanced elite and college gymnastics, excelling in both. Chiles and Carey became the first gymnasts to win Olympic gold while still competing in NCAA gymnastics.

In addition to the team’s victory, Carey also earned a bronze medal in the vault exercise. After achieving this Olympic feat, Carey penned a note on Instagram (August 2024), reflecting on making the Olympic team and podium finish in vault:

redemption tour complete 😄🌟🫶 making this olympic team and bringing home a vault medal was such a big goal of mine. thank you to everyone for all of your love and support. this moment wouldn’t have been possible without you all. always trust the process and believe in the power of your dreams 🤍

Carey’s vault medal marked redemption after her mishap in the Tokyo Olympics vault final, where she tripped on the runway and finished last

Jade Carey names a moment with Simone Biles as her favourite from the Olympic journey

Jade Carey and Simone Biles at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Source: Getty

At the Tokyo Games, when Simone Biles withdrew from the final due to "twisties," Jade Carey took her place. Reflecting on that moment in an interview with Olympics.com, Carey shared about feeling overwhelmed and anxious as she prepared to compete in the all-around final. Just before the event, Biles helped Carey believe in herself.

“I remember when everything was happening with Simone [Biles] in Tokyo, and I was maybe going into the all-around final. I was freaking out because I’d never done anything like that before. Simone came to my room and was like, ‘Hey, I can’t do this, but you can, Carey said.’

“That was just a really powerful moment for me because I knew how much she was going through, and for her to still come over and be like, ‘You got this,’ meant a lot to me. I can only imagine how hard it was for her to have to sit that out. That’s something I’ll always remember, she added.”

Jade Carey has yet to decide on her participation in the upcoming LA 2028 Olympics.

