Jade Carey's girlfriend Aimee Sinacola reacts to gymnast's Michigan vacation highlights

Jade Carey’s girlfriend Aimee Sinacola has reacted to the gymnast’s latest post on social media. The pair recently enjoyed their vacation in Michigan, which is Aimee's hometown.

The gymnast recently concluded her impressive collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers. In her final NCAA season, Carey tied for third place on the beam and finished fourth in the all-around.

Recently, on June 21, Carey posted a series of photos from her vacation in Michigan on Instagram, which also featured a selfie with her girlfriend. Carey is seen enjoying her well-deserved break. The caption of the post read:

“the furniture state – @salvulcano”

The post attracted a comment from her girlfriend, who wrote:

“she’s a michigan gal now 💁🏼‍♀️”

Image via IG/@jadecarey

Aimee Sinacola also posted glimpses from the vacation on Instagram. She captioned her post:

“back at home 🫶”

Jade Carey seemed to have enjoyed the vacation, as she wrote:

“sooo much fun!!”

Image via IG/@aimee_sinacola

Carey also got a new ear piercing during the vacation. The couple made their relationship public in March this year via Instagram.

They have recently taken a road trip to Hayden Homes Amphitheatre for a music concert and often share glimpses of the moments they spend together on social media. Sinacola is the Director of Creative Content for the University of Oregon’s athletics department.

“Honestly, I have no idea”: Jade Carey on her next step in gymnastics

Jade Carey at 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jade Carey boasts three Olympics and seven World championships medals. She continued to shine in collegiate gymnastics as well, finishing as NCAA runner-up four times. She completed her final collegiate season with 51 event titles and multiple accolades to her name.

After her Paris Olympics win, she focused on college gymnastics and mentioned her reason for doing so (via Olympics):

“I think after having the college season and just having so much fun and only focusing on that, I didn’t wanna do this summer because I wanted to end on just being able to focus on college gymnastics and take a break. I knew that if 2028 was something that I wanted to go for, maybe taking 2025 off would just help my body and mind relax a little more.”

When asked about her future in gymnastics and LA 2028, she added:

“Honestly, I have no idea. I do, every once in a while, feel like maybe there is more to give. This summer, I definitely wanna go on vacation since that’s been a really long time coming for me, just be able to go away, relax, unplug, and just truly take my mind away from gymnastics.”

Jade Carey hasn’t yet decided on her participation in the upcoming Olympics and is currently enjoying her time off from the sport. She was recently honored with the prestigious AAI Award.

