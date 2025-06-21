Simone Biles' Olympic teammate Hezly Rivera reacts to Jade Carey's vacation surprise

Simone Biles' teammate Hezly Rivera shared her thoughts on Jade Carey's latest TikTok post. Carey wrapped up her prominent collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers, winning the prestigious AAI Awards, and is now enjoying her time off from gymnastics.

The legendary artistic gymnast, Biles, along with Rivera, Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Suni Lee, formed the Golden Girls team at the Paris Olympics 2024 and won the gold medal in the team event. Rivera recently also won one gold medal and two bronze medals at the Pan American Championships, held in Panama from June 12-15, 2025.

Hezly Rivera left a comment on three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey's TikTok post of her getting a piercing. The Oregon State Beavers' iconic gymnast is currently enjoying her vacation, taking time off from training, and competing. Rivera commented:

"sooo cute!!"

Screenshot of Jade Carey's TikTok post featuring Hezly Rivera's comments | Source: IG/@jadeacarey

Rivera and Carey's senior, Biles, is one of the most decorated Olympians of all time. Throughout her notable career, she has earned 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals.

Meanwhile, Jade Carey, is a seven-time World Championship medalist and a three-time Pan American Championships gold medalist. Apart from these notable feats, she has clinched six NCAA Championships medals and won 160 individual titles. She was also the 2025 Pac-12 Overall Top Performer and WGCA West Regional Gymnast of the Year.

Whereas, Rivera clinched two silver medals at the Junior World Championships and was the youngest member of the US team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles on highlighting the inequities faced by black women gymnasts through her docuseries

Simone Biles at Netflix's FYSEE Simone Biles Rising ATAS Official - Source: Getty

Through an interview on April 23, 2025, via Netflix, Simone Biles shared her thoughts on the challenges faced by black women in the sport through her docuseries.

"Those women were the greats that allowed us to do what we’re doing to this day. But I have to tip my hat to our director, Katie, who thought this was a really important piece. When kids watch this, they’re going to want to hear from people who look like them and see people who look like them."

She continued:

"To mesh both worlds together — the Black community and the gymnastics community — was important so that kids can see, Simone’s not the only one, look how many came before her."

Simone Biles Rising is a four-part docuseries directed by Katie Walsh that chronicles her journey from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to her notable comeback in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

