Jade Carey, Nastia Liukin & others react to Olympian Hezly Rivera’s impressive feat at Pan American Gymnastics Championships

Artistic gymnast icon Nastia Liukin, Jade Carey and Olivia Greaves, along with others, shared their thoughts on Hezly Rivera' impressive feats at the 2025 Pan American Gymnastics Championships. Rivera won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with the competing team 'Golden Girls' comprising legend Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee.

The 2025 Pan American Championships were held from June 12 to 15 in Panama City, Panama. Hezly Rivera won a gold medal in the team event and bronze medals in the all-around and balance beam events. Jade Carey's teammate has also captured two silver medals from the Junior World Championships.

In her Instagram post, Rivera shared her thoughts on her most recent competition:

"pan ams 2025! it felt great to get back on the competition floor 💕 so blessed🙂‍↕️ #gymnast #gymnastics #blessed"

Her post attracted reactions from multiple artistic gymnasts, including five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin, who wrote:

"So proud of you"

Seven-time World Championship and three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey added:

"so proud of you!!"

Skye Blakely, a two-time gold medalist from the World Championship, wrote:

"yesss hez!!!"

Talented artistic gymnast Olivia Greaves, who represented the US National Women's team, wrote:

"Yasss"

Hillary Heron, an artistic gymnast from Panama and five-time medalist from the South American Championships, posted:

"🔥🔥"

Dulcy Caylor, who competed with Rivera at the 2025 Panama Pan American Championships, wrote:

"Love competing with you Hez!🫶❤️"

Screenshot of Hezly Rivera's Instagram post featuring athletes' comments | Source: IG/hezrivera

In 2024, Hezly Rivera committed to Louisiana State University for her collegiate career.

Elite artistic gymnast Jade Carey reflects on her career and future in the sport

During her interview with the Olympics in May 2025, three-time Pan American Championship gold medalist Jade Carey expressed her thoughts on her career and future in the sport:,

"Honestly, I have no idea. I do, every once in a while, feel like maybe there is more to give. This summer, I definitely wanna go on vacation since that’s been a really long time coming for me, just be able to go away, relax, unplug, and just truly take my mind away from gymnastics."

She continued:

"I have had such an amazing career in elite and college gymnastics. I’m super happy with and proud of myself."

The prominent athlete represented the Oregon State Beavers gymnastics team in her decorated collegiate career.

