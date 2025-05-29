"Hope to go back one day"- Jade Carey reveals her favorite travel destination

Jade Carey shared that Switzerland was the best place she had travelled to and would like to revisit the European country. Carey came fresh off dominant performances at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

Ad

Jade Carey, a two-time Olympian, returned to Oregon after the 2024 Paris Olympics to pursue her remaining college eligibility, building up to the 2025 Nationals. She began making waves in her first meet of the season against UCLA and California, winning the all-around, vault, and floor events. Continuing her excellence, Carey made history at the Metroplex Challenge, extending her all-around title to 40, the most for an Oregon gymnast in history.

She also won her second Gym Slam in March before qualifying for the 2025 Nationals as an individual. She finished fourth in the all-around after winning the AAI award, the fourth Beaver to achieve so.

Ad

Trending

Now enjoying gymnastics downtime, Jade Carey offered an 'Ask Me Anything' segment for her Instagram fans. One of them asked about her favorite travel destination, and the gymnast picked Switzerland.

"Switzerland! Hope to go back one day."

Carey reveals her favorite travel place; Instagram - @jadecarey

Carey celebrated her birthday on May 17, 2025, receiving heartfelt wishes from her girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola. The latter posted a couple of stories with the Olympic gold medalist, the first one being an adorable selfie.

Ad

"happy birthday to my best friend"

The following story featured Carey with her bronze medal.

"i can’t wait to celebrate you and your goofy self"

In the next, Sinacola kissed the Olympian's cheek as they posed for the camera.

"i love you @jadecarey "

Carey won the WGCA West Regional Gymnast of the Year in 2025, besides winning the Pac-12 Overall Top Performer.

Jade Carey made her feelings known about her alma mater after capping her NCAA career

Carey at the BYU v Oregon State - (Source: Getty)

Jade Carey officially signed with the Beavers in 2017, desiring to start her school year in the 2018-19 season. However, the Tokyo Olympics postponed her collegiate debut, and she finally opened her NCAA career in January 2022.

Ad

In her four-year college life, Jade Carey was one of the most promising gymnasts, winning six podiums at the NCAA Championships. After her retirement in 2025, she expressed how laser-focused she was in college gymnastics without the elite competitions to worry about.

"This year I haven't had the Olympics in the back of my mind 24-7. I've just been able to think about and enjoy the whole process and the season. I was able to give more to college gymnastics and to my teammates than I've ever been able to do before. I think that's really what's ultimately led me to where I am this year and allowed me to have a lot of fun."

Carey performed at the Gold Over America tour with her Olympic teammates after the Paris Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More