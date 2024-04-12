Jakob Ingebrigtsen rival Josh Kerr to make Olympic season outdoor debut in a different middle distance event

Josh Kerr, the reigning 1500m World Champion, will commence his 2024 outdoor season in a different middle distance event than his signature 1500m event.

Earlier, Kerr had shared about opening up his outdoor mile season at the Prefontaine Classic 2024 where he was set to face arch-rival and Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1500m discipline.

However, in a recent update, Kerr posted about making his outdoor debut in 2024 at another event happening at the same venue, i.e., the Hayward Field, over a month before the Prefontaine Classic 2024. He will be competing in the 800m run challenge at the Oregon Relays 2024, scheduled on April 20, 2024.

Kerr, the Brooks Sports ambassador, posted a series of pictures in an orange t-shirt in his latest Instagram post where he opened up about competing in a middle-distance event different than his favorite discipline. He gave an update on his latest event, stating:

“Oregon Relays - April 20th - 800m”

Previously, he had announced the news regarding his participation at the Diamond League event slated on May 25, 2024, captioning it as:

“Race Announcement🐺 Confirmed!! I will be opening up my outdoor mile season at #preclassic Been flirting around with other distances, time to get back to what I’m the best in the World at.”

But, this announcement clarifies that he will begin his season at the Oregon Relays before competing at the Pre Classic 2024. This isn't the first time he has experimented with himself over other distances. At the World Athletics Indoor Championships, he chose the 3000m distance over his signature event but eventually won the gold in a time of 7:42.98.

Additionally, Kerr smashed the indoor 2-mile world record (8:00.67) on his season-opener at the Millrose Games 2024 by bettering Mo Farah’s previous record of 8:03.40 set in 2015.

Rivalry between Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen intensifies

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen compete in the in the Men's 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

The rivalry between Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr is what has caught the attention of the track and field community worldwide. This is after Ingebrigtsen claimed that he could have easily defeated Kerr “blindfolded” in a race when he was asked by Norway’s TV2 reporter about his take on Josh Kerr’s performance at the Millrose Games where he achieved the world record.

Since then, the rivalry between the middle-distance runners has intensified and they have time and again exchanged words. Post his victory in the 3000m at the World Indoor Championships 2024, Josh stated:

“I’m putting these performances together for myself and not anyone else.”

Both the athletes will now go head-to-head in the Bowerman Mile at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene where Ingebrigtsen will be defending his title.