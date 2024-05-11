Jamaica Athletics Invitational 2024 Men's 200m Preview ft. Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley 

The much-anticipated 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational will feature several Olympic and World Championships medalists vying for victory. The tournament is slated for Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

The event will serve as a meeting of the 2024 World Athletics Silver Continental Tour.

Fans are poised to witness the faceoff between top athletes from the USA, Jamaica, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom. World-class athletes, including Sherica Jackson, Alexis Holmes, Mattew Boling, Dina Asher-Smith, Tobi Amusan, and Nia Ali will be seen competing in Jamaica.

On that note, let's take a look at the athletes competing in the men's 200m at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational

Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley will lock horns at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational

Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman will go head to head in the men's 200m event at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational in Jamaica.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalist Fred Kerley will face the three-time world champion Christian Coleman in the men's 200m at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational on Saturday. The two American sprinters competed in the 100m event at two Diamond Leagues meets in 2024.

At the Xiamen Diamond League, Coleman defeated Kerley, securing the first place after clocking 10.13 seconds. Kerley recorded 10.17 seconds. A week later, at the Shanghai Diamond League Coleman and Kerley secured second and third places after posting 10.04 and 10.11 seconds, respectively.

As the American sprinters are poised to go head-to-head again, they will be challenged by Zharnel Hughes, who led the Great Britain and NI squad at the 2024 World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas. He competed along with the 4x100m men's relay team, settling in fifth place after earning the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification in heat 2.

The above athletes will face the home squad, including Javari Thomas, who recorded his season-best of 10.30 seconds in March 2024 at the GC Foster Classic at GC Foster College, Spanish Town, Jamaica. The Jamaican squad will also include Michael Campbell, who recorded his season best at the National Stadium, Kingston, clocking 10.38 seconds.

The Tokyo and Rio Olympics 4x100m medalist Brendon Rodney will represent Canada in Jamaica on May 11, 2024.

The list of athletes competing in the men's 200m event is given below:

Javari Thomas, Jamaica Michael Campbell, Jamaica Brendon Rodney, Canada Pablo Mateo, France Christian Coleman, USA Zarnel Hughes, Great Britain Fred Kerley, USA Jezeel Murphy, Jamaica