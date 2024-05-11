Jamaica Athletics Invitational 2024 Women's 100mH: USA's Nia Ali to face world record holder Tobi Amusan & 2 time World champion Danielle Williams

The 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational is all set to take place on May 11, Saturday, at the National Stadium, Kingston. The event has been classified as a World Athletics Continental Tour silver meeting by the global track and field governing body.

A few of the athletes will be a part of the event to earn World Athletics Rankings points to better their qualification chances and earn a spot in the respective national sides for the 2024 Paris Olympics scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

The event will feature some prominent names from all across the globe including Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Zharnel Hughes, Daniel Roberts, Ackeem Blake, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Dina Asher-Smith, Dalilah Muhammad, Rushell Clayton, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts, Thea LaFond, Abby Steiner, Alexis Holmes, and Stacey-Ann Williams, among others.

With Olympic and World Championships medalists set to compete at the event, numerous disciplines are also set to witness nail-biting clashes at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational.

One of the contests to look out for is the women’s 100m Hurdles where world-record holder Tobi Amusan, the reigning World champion Danielle Williams, and the former world champion Nia Ali will be vying for top honors.

The 2019 World Athletics Championships gold medalist Nia Ali opened her 2024 season in the 100m hurdles at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational, clocking a time of 12.86s. On April 13, the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist then went on to continue her impressive form by winning the 100m hurdles (F2) at the Tom Jones Memorial with a time of 12.44s.

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan is renowned for setting a world record at the 2022 World Championships in a time of 12.12s during the semis and becoming the gold medalist in the same edition with a wind-assisted 12.06s. Amusan began her 2024 outdoor campaign at the African Games which she won in 12.89s.

Despite finishing first in the contest in a drama-filled race at the 2024 Shanghai Diamond League with a 12.60s, she was disqualified due to a false start. However, she will aim for a better show at the event in Kingston.

The reigning World champion Danielle Williams, who also became the global champion back in 2015, has had an underwhelming campaign so far, finishing fifth, fourth, and third respectively at the Tom Jones Memorial (F2), Xiamen, and Shanghai Diamond League meetings. She will look to return in form at her home event.

When and Where can one watch the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational?

One can view the live streaming of the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational on the TVJ 1 Spotmedia through the Pay-Per-View (PPV) system. The cost for the PPV is set at USD 8.99, with the live stream of the events starting at 7:00 PM ET (GMT -4).

To avail the live stream of the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, a person has to log in to 1spotmedia.com or download the 1spotmedia application. They have to then select pay-per-view and proceed to buy their tickets.