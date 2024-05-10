Jamaica Invitational 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The Jamaica Invitational 2024 is all set to be held at the National Stadium in Kingston on May 11, Saturday. A part of the World Athletics Continental Silver Meet, the event was established in 2004 and has been held annually in Kingston ever since.

The event will be hosted by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and will feature some of the most decorated track and field athletes in the event.

Christian Coleman, a three-time World Championships gold medalist, will be a prominent feature in the tournament. The Georgia native who produced a superb performance at the recently concluded Shanghai and Xiamen Diamond League meets will be looking to continue his stellar form this season.

In a press meeting just before the Jamaica meet, the 28-year-old opened up about his target to improve even further going into the tournament:

"I think the focus for me is just doing what I know is going to improve myself mentally and physically. It’s about not getting too far ahead of myself or focusing on the bigger picture too much. I just need to take it day by day and being patient with myself and letting it come to me."

Other prominent athletes who will feature in the tournament include the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Fred Kerley. He will provide a tough competition to Coleman in the men's events. Shamier Little and Britain's Dina Asher-Smith will be among the other top athletes to watch out for in the women's division of the meet.

Jamaica Invitational 2024: Schedule and Order of Events

Fred Kerley is all set to feature at the Jamaica Invitational 2024

Here is the complete schedule and order of events for the 2024 edition of the Jamaica Invitational:

6:30 PM EST- Men's High Jump Finals

7:00 PM EST- Men's Triple Jump Finals

7:15 PM EST- Men's Discus Throw Finals

7:35 PM EST- Women's Discus Throw Finals

7:42 PM EST- Men's 400m Hurdles Finals

7:49 PM EST- Women's 400m Sprint Finals

7:55 PM EST- Men's 400m Sprint Finals 1

8:00 PM EST- Men's 400m Sprint Finals 2

8:05 PM EST- Women's Triple Jump Finals

8:10 PM EST- Women's 200m Sprint Finals

8:15 PM EST- Men's 200m Sprint Finals

8:35 PM EST- Women's 100m Hurdles Finals

8:45 PM EST- Men's 110m Hurdles Finals

9:00 PM EST- Women's 100m Sprint Finals 1

9:07 PM EST- Men's 100m Sprint Finals 1

9:14 PM EST- Men's 100m Sprint Finals 2

9:20 PM EST- Women's 100m Sprint Finals 2

Jamaica Invitational 2024: Where to Watch

Links and TV Channels to the 2024 edition of the Jamaica Invitational will be uploaded on the official website of World Athletics. Besides, all the live updates of the results of various events will also be available on the page.

The fans can also enjoy the tournament live in the National Stadium in Kingston. The tickets to the event are available on the official website of the Jamaica Athletics Invitational.