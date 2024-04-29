World Champion Christian Coleman recently began his outdoor season campaign which will lead up to the Olympic games. The American athlete debuted his outdoor season at the Miramar Invitational followed by two Diamond League appearances in China, one at the Xiamen and the other in Shanghai.

Christian Coleman dominated the pack in the Xiamen Diamond League, winning the 100m by clocking 10.13s. However, Coleman was stunned by South African athlete Akani Simbine in a close photo finish in the 100m. Simbine took home the gold medal clocking 10.01s whereas Coleman was placed second with a time of 10.04s.

Coleman took to Instagram to share glimpses of his Diamond League campaign in China in a series of pictures displaying China's picturesque beauty as well as moments from the track.

"Marathon continues, journey through China," read the caption.

Coleman spoke about his loss to Akani Simbine during the Shanghai Diamond League in a post-race interview.

"I expected a better performance but I am fine with today's result and I achieved a season's best today. I am prepared for the Olympics Games. I'm going to keep training and improving in the upcoming months. I really enjoy my experience of this trip in China. I am looking forward to be return next year and compete again with these excellent athletes," he said.

Christian Coleman on his vision for the Paris Olympics

Christian Coleman would be making his Olympic debut in Paris as he could not make an appearance in the Tokyo Olympics due to a missed drug test. Furthermore, before the Xiamen Diamond League, he also opened up on his vision for the upcoming months, as the Paris Olympics rapidly approaches.

The American athlete expressed his desire to focus on the current competitions and the Olympic trials before he shifted his attention to the Olympic Games.

“I can’t even think past June right now, just focused on being our absolute best when we need to be at the trials. If you’re not at your best there then the season’s all for naught, really. That’s what makes it so special to be on the American team -- the fact it’s so hard to make it," he said. (as quoted by france24.com)

“Everyone’s goal is first to make the team but whoever makes that team is obviously well capable of getting on that relay pool and doing something special," he added.

Christian Coleman will be participating in several other outdoor events before the Olympic trials however his roster for the upcoming events is yet to be announced.