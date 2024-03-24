Jamaica's kit for Paris Olympics 2024 released

Jamaica's kit for the Paris Olympics 2024 have recently been released by Puma, one of the world’s leading sportswear manufacturers.

The kit consists of six outfits made from high-tech fabrics and silhouettes which are designed to enhance performance. The uniform features Jamaica's national colors of green, gold, and black.

Jamaica’s kit for the Paris Olympics 2024 was unveiled during the ISSA Boys & Girls Championships 2024 on March 23, 2024, where many prominent track athletes of the nation appeared in the kit at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

Asafa Powell, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson, Hansle Parchment, Stacey-Ann Williams, Rushell Clayton, and Jaydon Hibbert were among the top athletes present during the kit unveiling ceremony.

Citius Mag posted the videos of the kit worn by the athletes on their Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Citius Mag's Instagram story

The organization also shared the kit's image on IG as a post.

The Director of running at Puma, Pascal Rolling, said (via Observer Online) that the designs revealed are exclusive to the Jamaican Olympic team. He stated:

“Jamaica is such a dominant country and it is a pretty important part of the Puma family. Jamaica has got a very special design that nobody else will get. Other teams will get a different design. So, the design for Jamaica is unique and specific for the Olympic team.”

Powell, the retired sprinter who formerly held the 100m world record, stated (via Observer Online) that the items are a good balance between performance and style, adding:

“It’s very important, you know, the way it feels, the way it fits, and your comfort level in the gear as well, because if we’re not comfortable this can impact performance. You have to be able to move freely and comfortably; so the gear is very important for performing.”

Puma has been sponsoring the Jamaica Athletic Administrative Association and Jamaica Olympic Association since 2002.

Jamaica’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica celebrate after completing a podium sweep in the Women's 100m Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Jamaica finished 21st overall after winning 9 medals, including 4 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Athletics was the most successful sport for the Caribbean island nation as they won all 9 medals in the sport. Notably, all the medals came from the track disciplines.

So far, Jamaica has claimed 88 medals, collecting 26 gold, 36 silver, and 26 bronze medals in the history of the Summer Games.