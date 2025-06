Jamaican National Trials 2025 Final Results: Nickisha Pryce and Reuel Campbell clinch 400m Titles

The 2025 Jamaican National Trials, which kicked off on Thursday, June 26, concluded on Sunday, June 29, at the Kingston Stadium. The Jamaican National Trials were serving as the qualifying event for the World Championships, scheduled for September 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

Ad

Nickisha Pryce and Reuel Campbell topped the 400m titles on the last day of the Jamaican National Trials in the women's and men's categories. While Pryce defeated Dejanea Oakley and Stacey Ann Williams with 49.97 seconds, Campbell posted 47.23 seconds to top the men's category.

Ashanti Moore and Bryan Levell bagged the 200m titles with 22.66 and 20.10 seconds, respectively.

Results of Day 4 at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials

Women Hammer Throw 20+ Senior:

Ad

Trending

Nayoka Clunis - 69.05m Lianne McNaughton - 40.01m Kahllah Bailey - 21.07m

Men Triple Jump 20+ Senior:

Jordan Scott - 17.15m Chavez Penn - 16.53m Romaine Lewis - 15.54m

Girls 800m 17&U Under 18:

Kevongaye Fowler - 2:10.43 Alikay Reynolds - 2:12.88 Tabbrel Williams - 2:14.22

Boys 800m 17&U Under 18:

Keandre Kelly - 1:54.99 Thywaine Sterling - 1:56.18 Tiandre Downer - 1:56.69

Boys 800m 18-19 Under 20:

Shavan Jarrett - 1:50.08 Rasheed Pryce - 1:53.68 Tayshawn Williams - 1:56.43

Boys Javelin Throw 18-19 Under 20:

Shemar Shaw - 54.51m Addison James - 64.24m Ranaldo Anderson - 54.09m

Ad

Men Javelin Throw 20+ Senior:

Elvis Graham - 72.78m Devon Spencer - 61.86m Jordain Smith - 40.16m

Men Shot Put 20+ Senior:

Shaiquan Dunn - 18.33m Christopher Young - 17.93m Moses Parkinson - 17.38m

Boys 400m 19&U International:

Jabari Branche - 49.65 Omaley Harry - 50.14

Girls 400m 17&U Under 18:

Maddison Campbell - 54.42 Annastacia Hall - 54.55 Daniellia Dixon - 54.81

Boys 400m 17&U Under 18 Finals at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials:

Jason Pitter - 46.99 Nishawn Walker - 47.70 Tiandre Downer - 48.6

Girls 400m 18-19 Under 20:

Ad

Abrina Wright - 53.62 Kristen Herbert - 54.84 Davine Dickenson - 55.19

Boys 400m 18-19 Under 20 Finals:

Omary Robinson - 46.41 Kevin Bliss - 46.54 Sawayne Kerr - 46.86

Men 400m 20+ International:

Reuel Campbell - 47.23 Geneivieve John - 47.75 Hasheem Daniel - 49.88

Women 400m 20+ Senior Finals:

Nickisha Pryce - 49.97 Dejanea Oakley - 50.08 Stacey Ann Williams - 50.08

Men 400m 20+ Senior Finals:

Rusheen McDonald - 44.89 Delano Kennedy - 44.91 Jevaughn Powell - 45.08

Boys Triple Jump 17&U Under 18:

Armani Philips - 15.20m Shyiem Phillip - 14.66m Ajarie Bloomfield - 14.64m

Ad

Boys Triple Jump 18-19 Under 20:

J'aivar Cato - 14.98m Rickoy Hunter - 14.60m Kaleel Samuels - 14.28m

Girls 100mH 17&U Under 18:

Malayia Duncan - 13.78 Rebecca Nugent - 15.51

Women Javelin Throw 20+ Senior:

Laquay Harrison - 29.98m Jemecia Roberts - 26.88m

Girls 100mH 18-19 Under 20:

Tiana Marshall - 13.33 Briana Campbell - 13.35 Bryana Davidson - 13.55

Women 100mH 20+ Senior Finals at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials:

Megan Tapper - 12.34 Ackera Nugent - 12.41 Amoi Brown - 12.67

Boys 110mH 17&U Under 18:

Ad

Marquies Page - 13.03 Michael Dwyer - 13.24 Jonathon Clarke - 13.66

Boys 110mH 18-19 Under 20:

Daniel Clarke - 12.96 Romario Jibbison - 13.58 RaeJhaun Riley - 13.70

Men 110mH 20+ Senior Finals:

Orlando Bennett - 13.10 Demario Prince - 13.12 Tyler Mason - 13.22

Men 200m 35+ Masters:

Johan O'Gilvie - 21.63 Royan Davis 24.60 Ryan Bailey - 25.32

Men 200m 20+ International:

Deiner Cordoba - 21.03 Deshaun Gordon - 21.22 Geneivieve John - 21.56

Girls 200m 17&U Under 18:

Shanika Lindsay - 24.56 Daniellia Dixon - 24.85 Shadae Allen - 25.86

Ad

Boys 200m 17&U Under 18 Finals:

Deequan Maragh - 21.16 Kyle Bodden - 21.38 Jaydon Collins - 21.40

Girls 200m 18-19 Under 20:

Sabrina Dockery - 23.46 Samoya Brown - 23.87 Shevi-anne Shim - 24.80

Boys 200m 18-19 Under 20 Finals:

Sanjay Seymore - 20.85 Junior Galimore - 20.91 Zachary cox - 21.35

Women 200m 20+ Senior Finals at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials:

Ashanti Moore - 22.66 Gabrielle Matthews - 22.80 Roneisha Mcgregor - 22.86

Men 200m 20+ Senior Finals:

Bryan Levell - 20.10 Christopher Taylor - 20.28 Adrian Kerr - 20.49

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More