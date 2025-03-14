"Jamaicans were laughing and going in at Sha'Carri Richardson"- When Usain Bolt spoke of American's loss to Elaine Thompson-Herah after pre-race drama

Former Jamaican track and field athlete Usain Bolt once spoke about Sha'carri Richardson's defeat in the 100 m women's category at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic. Richardson finished last during the race with a run time of 11.14 seconds.

Bolt's compatriot, Elaine Thompson-Herah, emerged victorious in the race after clocking 10.54 seconds. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson (both from Jamaica), clinched the second and third spot respectively.

Richardson's defeat came at the time when she returned following a month-long ban after testing positive for cannabis. Before this race at the Prefontaine Classic, Richardson had issued warnings to her competitors through social media amid her comeback from the ban.

However, after the results didn't turn out as she expected, eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt shared in an interview that there were numerous memes across social media, and the Jamaican public was taking a dig at her for her antics. Bolt said (via NY Post):

"But it was like, ‘Oh s–t’ but the memes kept coming quick. You know Jamaicans they were laughing and just going in at her [Richardson]. It was just one of those things."

In her following meet after the Prefontaine Classic 2021, Sha'Carri Richardson's performance improved slightly at the Brussels Diamond League where she finished fourth.

Usain Bolt shares an account from his 100m race during the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the 200m race during the 2008 Beijing Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Usain Bolt recently revealed an incident from his 100m race during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In a conversation during the Ready Set Go podcast, Bolt said that he was surprised after US sprinter Walter Dix finished second during the semifinals of the 100m race as he bagged the first position.

Bolt further added that he didn't pay much heed to Dix during the event and was more focused on the likes of Asafa Powell. Bolt said (via Ready Set Go podcast, 33:50 onwards):

"We ran the semi-finals together, and I ran like 9.8. He came second, I think, and when we were walking in, he was like, ‘There ain’t going to be jogging in the finals! There ain’t going to be jogging in the finals! I looked at him like, ‘What?’ It was funny because, no disrespect to him, but he never worried me. For me, I was worried about Asafa because I needed to catch him. I was not worried about Dix."

During the 100m race of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Usain Bolt clocked a run time of 9.69 seconds. Dix impressed the scoring with a run time of 9.91 seconds to bag the bronze medal as Richard Thompson won the silver medal.

